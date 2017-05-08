Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is worried as wedding lehnga of Aaliya is burnt

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini advises them to buy same design lehnga from nearby stores Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini advises them to buy same design lehnga from nearby stores

Ishita and Toshi are worried as the lehnga which they have to gift to bride is burnt. Everyone in the family, including Adi, panic as they are already late for the mehndi function at Mani’s place. Roshini advises them to buy same design lehnga from nearby stores, she is sure that artisans would have made a replica for other showrooms too. Ishita agrees and plans to go to find the lehnga with Mihika, Roshini and Bala.

There, in Mani’s house, all the guests and Aaliya have come to the venue. Shagun and Mani are waiting for Bhalla family. Shagun complains to Mani, Mani asks her to have patience, Adi will arrive anytime with his family. Shagun asks mehndi person to start applying mehndi to Aaliya’s foot. Aaliya says that they should wait for ‘shagun ki mehndi’ from the groom’s family, but Shagun says that they already got late and she can apply that mehndi on her palms. There, Ishita and others have searched almost all the lehnga showrooms, but did not find anything similar. Toshi calls Ishita and tells her that Shagun is getting annoyed as the mehndi cones have been left in Ishita’s car. She asks Ishita to come fast with the gifts otherwise it would get difficult for Toshi to handle Shagun and others. Bala suggests Ishita attend the function, meanwhile he will check the rest of the shops with Mihika. Romi tries to entertain everyone by calling Bhangra dancers to the venue.

Also read: Satish Shah of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: Did not enjoy doing comedy in cinema

Ishita comes to the function and dance with Aaliya. Shagun comes and asks Ishita about the lehnga. Toshi lies to her that it is with Mihika and she is bringing it soon. Shagun gets doubtful. Raman calls Ishita and says he will join them soon. He has gone to Chennai to get a surprise for Aaliya. Bala and Mihika are not able to find the lehnga. Ishita applies mehndi to Aaliya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd