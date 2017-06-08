Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th June full episode written update: Aaliya and Aadi try to apologise to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th June full episode written update: Ishita feels that Aadi has changed. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th June full episode written update: Ishita feels that Aadi has changed.

Raman tries to make Ishita understand that she should give space to Aadi and Aaliya and Ishita is not ready to understand at all. She says Aadi has changed as he has started keeping secrets from her. Raman says that they are grown ups and married now, but Ishita says that caring for someone is considered as interfering so now she won’t be around and she will concentrate on her work.

There Aadi and Aaliya are on date and Aaliya is a bit upset. Aadi tries to lighten her mood and treats her with golgappe. Back at home Aaliya tries to apologise to Santoshi by making her favourite lassi. Santoshi takes few minutes but makes peace with her soon. Raman comes there and says now they need to convince Ishita as when his madrasan is upset the whole family seems upset. Aadi asks him to help them out. Aaliya and Aadi go to Ishita’s room but Ishita says Raman has told her that they both are grown ups and they need space so she would now be concentrating on her work.

They both come out and tell Raman about it and ask him to help when Ishita also comes out. Raman tells her to make him curd rice, as he is feeling a bit unwell. Aaliya asks if she can make it or can help her but Ishita says it is so easy and no help is required. Meanwhile Madhu comes there and tells Ishita that she got veggies from Malai mandir and asks to make prasadam from it. Aaliya offers help again and Ishita accepts it. Ishita is at her clinic and is concerned about Aaliya. She wonders if she would add coconut to the prasadam as it is not available at home. Aaliya on the other hand thinks something is missing although she has added everything required.

Ishita decides to help Aaliya and calls her but the line is busy. Aaliya gets busy talking to her friend and the prasadam is overlooked. She starts panicking and wonders who’s help she should seek. She thinks of calling Ishita but is scared. Raman reaches Ishita’s clinic and the receptionist asks whom he wants to meet. He says he is Ishita’s husband and the receptionist is all flattered to see him. Ishita overhears her nurse praising Raman who blushes. Aaliya decides to call Aadi fir help and before she could say anything he tells her about his meeting and how the client praised his work. Aaliya feels she should not hamper his gala moment.

