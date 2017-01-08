Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail kills the blackmailer, tries to run away with Ruhi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Romi reach the location to find the dead body of someone who once blackmailed them Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Romi reach the location to find the dead body of someone who once blackmailed them

Ruhi is asking the blackmailer to delete her video. He says he wants to tell something important to her. When the blackmailer tries to touch Ruhi, Suhail comes and tells him to take the money and leave Ruhi, they will not tell anything to the police, he can easily escape from here. The blackmailer says don’t fool me like this. He pushes Ruhi aside and runs away. Suhail runs behind him. Suhail catches him and they start fighting. He gets the revolver and he is about to shoot Suhail. They scuffle and Suhail gets the revolver in his hand, and he mistakenly shoots the blackmailer. Suhail gets scared, goes to Ruhi and shows her the blackmailer’s dead body. Ruhi gets scared too, and shouts at him for murdering him. Suhail says it is not a murder, it is an accidental death from his own revolver. He decides to run away. He removes all the evidences of their presence and leaves the place. Ruhi keeps saying that she is not convinced.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Adi comes to his friend’s party. His friend Sudeep asks about Aaliya. Adi says she has a viral fever. His friends have already invited Aaliya and surprise Adi with Aaliya’s presence at the party. Adi asks Aaliya why she came to his friend’s party. He blames that she tried to embarrass him in front of everyone. Aaliya tells him not to assume she came to meet him. Aaliya says he doesn’t deserve her and she did the right thing to ask for separation.

Raman and Romi go to the same location where the blackmailer’s dead body is lying. They find the dead body and check if he is alive. The police also come there, they scold Raman and Romi for not involving them. Romi says they are innocent as they reached just now. The inspector knows this as they were following them from home. They find the revolver on the spot. They are assuming that somebody has killed the blackmailer. Raman says they should check the tattoo design on his arm, if he is the blackmailer then they will find the tattoo. But, there is no tattoo on his arm, also there is no mobile with him. Raman gets tensed, he says this case is getting more and more complicated. The Police inspector doubts that the dead person must have some link-up with the blackmailer. He is also worried that catching the actual culprit is getting difficult day by day.

Also read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi asks blackmailer to delete her video

Suhali drives Ruhi to her building’s parking. The person is still accompanying them, he gets off the car. Ruhi is crying, she still wants Suhail to tell everything to the Police. She says she is feeling guilty because of them, somebody has lost his life. Suhail says not to blame him or herself, this was the destiny. He was just trying to save his and Ruhi’s life. He asks her to finish this chapter here. He deletes the video from the blackmailer’s mobile. He says that for him Ruhi’s happiness is very important. He suggests her not to share this thing with anybody and relax. Ruhi leaves. Suhail finds that his car’s trunk is open, he feels weird.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd