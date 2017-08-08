Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun gets to know about her marriage with Mani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun again reminisces Mani sliding ring into her finger and Mani and she signing. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun again reminisces Mani sliding ring into her finger and Mani and she signing.

Ishita gives a gift to Shagun and tells her that she has made an arrangement in the court to get the affidavit which will help her get married to Ashok in a short time. She asks her to not tell this to Ashok as he doesn’t like her. Mr Bhalla is sitting nearby and wonders why is Ishita supporting this marriage.

Next we see Ishita explaining to everyone including Mr Bhalla, Mrs Iyer, Aadi, Aaliya and Ruhi that they can’t stop Ashok anyhow and there is a high possibility that Shagun can recall everything if she’ll get married in the same ambience and between same people. She asks if anyone has a better plan and if not then they should proceed with this plan with utmost positivity. Aadi asks if Ashok would agree for the court marriage when Ishita tells him that Shagun has already convinced him for that.

Shagun is ready in same dress which she wore while marrying Mani and Ishita makes her wear the same necklace too. She asks if she has seen that necklace before as this seems to be a rare collection. Ishita tells everyone that bride is ready and they should leave for the court. Ishita prays to God that Shagun recalls everything as she has to save Raman and they should not get her married to Ashok accidentally.

Everyone reach court and Shagun seems tensed, Ishita asks her what’s wrong and Shagun tells her that this place seems familiar. Ishita asks if she has been there before but she seems confused. They all enter the court and Shagun sees faded flashback of Mani and her getting married. Shagun enters the registrar’s cabin and sits on the chair while clearly seeming uncomfortable. Ashok is already there and tells her that she is looking good. Shagun again reminisces Mani sliding ring into her finger and Mani and she signing. Shagun tells Ashok that she is feeling uneasy and she needs fresh air, Ashok says he’ll come along when the lawyer stops Ashok and tells him that the registrar has changed. Ashok says how can this happen and goes with the lawyer while Shagun goes out of the cabin feeling dizzy.

Shagun goes out of the court and wonders what is happening to her, she looks at the board of court and thinks that something is there which she isn’t recalling, and there is something that seems like a lost memory when a man comes and greets her. She asks if she knows him and he tells he is the registrar who got her married. She says Raman and she got married in a mandap when the registrar says not Raman but Abhimanyu Raghubir aka Mani. Ishita is overseeing them from behind a wall and prays that she recalls everything as this is the last hope and the registrar shows Shagun her and Mani’s marriage certificate.

