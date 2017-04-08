Yeh hai mohabbatein 8th April 2017 written update: Ruhi manages to crack the business deal

Yeh hai mohabbatein 8th April 2017 written update: Ishita asks Adi to pack his bags and come back to Delhi. Yeh hai mohabbatein 8th April 2017 written update: Ishita asks Adi to pack his bags and come back to Delhi.

The episode starts where Ruhi is getting appreciated by Mr. Bakshi, he says that she is the true daughter of Raman Bhalla. Ashok taunts her and wonders out loud ‘let’s see whether she will be able to finish the project on time’. Ruhi says she will do it before time. Romi thinks Raman will be very happy when he gets to know about Ruhi’s performance.

There, Raman takes Adi and Aaliya to the guest house safely. Ishita asks Adi to pack his bags and come back to Delhi, she doesn’t want to leave him alone with such dangerous people. But, Adi says that this is his opportunity to prove himself and to save his self-respect. He doesn’t want to go back. When Raman insists, Adi says that he is Raman’s son who is not weak that he would run away from such silly problems. He will achieve the targets first and he asks Ishita and Raman to take care of Aaliya till he comes back. Ishita smiles and they drive Aaliya to Mani’s house. Here, Mani and Shagun are discussing the themes of Aaliya’s marriage. Mani and Ishita want wedding to be simple and sober like a South Indian marriage, but Shagun wants a big-fat wedding. She asks Mani to convince Ishita for that.

Raman and Ishita are back home. Ruhi shares the news that they got the project. Raman is proud that they gave right upbringing to their children, both Adi and Ruhi are so confident and hard-working. Ishita says call Adi once, he is bearing all this tough time. Ruhi worries and asks what happened to Adi. Raman says Adi is not in a safe place. Ruhi is concerned for Adi, she calls him and supports him emotionally.

