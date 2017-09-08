Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8 September 2017 full episode written update: Madhu approves of Bala and Kiran’s marriage

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman try think of ways to distract Ruhi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 8 September 2017 full episode written update: Ishita and Raman try think of ways to distract Ruhi.

Raman asks Ishita if Ruhi is asleep and Ishita tells she tried. Raman says he is feeling helpless. He says first Sohail and now Nikhil, both have hurt his daughter and he couldn’t do anything. He blames Ishita because she knew about Nikhil and Ruhi and she didn’t tell him, but Ishita asks why is he blaming her out of no where. They thought Nikhil was a good guy when he saved kids from the lift. Raman says she is right and Ishita says they have to distract her and have to involve her in something constructive. Raman says she is right again and Ishita asks him to involve her in business. Raman goes to Ruhi’s room and thinks she is sleeping and walks away, but Ruhi calls him out and says she is sorry. Raman says he is feeling helpless that his daughter had to face so many difficulties through out, first because of Shagun then Sohail and now Nikhil. Ruhi promises him that nothing of this sort would happen again and says she wants to see everyone happy.

There Nikhil is drunk and gets out of the car with a bottle of alcohol and curses himself for being a liar and a bad man. He says Riya is his daughter and he’ll get her. There, Madhu is all tensed and tells Mr Iyer that she saw Bala and Kiran at Malai mandir and they were looking like a married couple. Mr Iyer tells her that she is being very rude towards Kiran. He gives her a black thread and tells her that Kiran and Bala went there to get this for Kshitija because she (Madhu) used to say that Kshitija easily gets evil eye effect. Madhu says she realises she is being selfish and she should let Bala move on. She goes to Bala and tells him the same and asks him to get married to Kiran and she assures that she’ll convince Kshitija and Shravan. Bala says if they have no objection then he is ready.

Ishita and Madhu are discussing the same when Ruhi tries being enthusiastic and says she’ll organise the mehandi and will buy a designer dress. When Simmi moves aside Ishita tries to talk to Ruhi, but Ruhi says she doesn’t want to be sad so let her fake it till she can make it. Meanwhile, Ruhi gets a call from Riya’s nanny who tells her that Riya has locked herself in her room and there is no one in the house too. Ruhi rushes to Riya’s house and makes her open the door some how. She asks Riya why she behaved this way and Riya says her dad is a good man and she saw how Raman behaved with him. She asks her why she hates him.

Riya says she knows that her dad isn’t bad and he told her that he never knew she existed otherwise he would’ve come to meet her. She says that she knows she loves Nikhil, but Ruhi interrupts her and says she knows she want to talk to her about Nikhil but she can’t talk about him. Next Raman, Bala, Mihika, Ishita, Mr Iyer and Aaliya are discussing about Bala and Kiran’s marriage when Madhu comes and tells that the priest has said that its a good muhurat 3 days later. Bala says he wants to have a court marriage and Kiran says she has no problem.

