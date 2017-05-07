Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th May 2017 full episode written update: Gagan decides to take Ashok’s help

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi wants to tell Ishita about his forced marriage with Roshini. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi wants to tell Ishita about his forced marriage with Roshini.

The episode starts in Bhalla house where Ishita is telling Gagan that her son Adi cannot cheat anyone. If he would have married Roshini, he would never leave her alone in the city, Adi respects women like his mother. Gagan says that he has the evidence of their marriage. Ishita has so much faith on Adi that she is not ready to accept any argument. Romi tries to kick Gagan out of the house, but Adi stops him as he recalls Gagan’s felony. He beats Gagan and says that he will not be happy if Gagan comes anywhere near the Bhalla house again. Gagan decides to go from there as Ishita and her family do not listen to him. Later, Gagan tells his men that he will take the revenge from both Adi and Roshini, he has been insulted by them. He plans to go to Ashok Khanna to get his help.

There, Ishita is pissed off because of Gagan. She feels bad for Adi and Roshini, Ishita says that Roshini’s decision to not meet her husband is right. Now, she can understand that her husband must be like Gagan, like an animal who can just mistreat women. Ishita and Ruhi give strength and support to Roshini, Ruhi gives her entrance exam books and asks her to just concentrate on her future. Ishita also suggests Roshini to call her husband home and get rid of him. Roshini thinks of whom to call as her husband. Romi suggests to show a random person’s picture to Ishita as Roshini’s husband. Adi is worried and guilty, he wants to tell Ishita about everything, but Romi stops him.

Gagan is in Ashok Khanna’s house. Ashok makes fun of Gagan and provokes him to harm Bhalla family by spoiling their reputation publicly. Ashok plans to open the secret of Adi and Roshini’s marriage in front of Raman’s guest and media at the marriage function. This will hurt the family emotionally and socially, also Raman’s business financially. Raman and Ishita’s goodwill will be at stake. They will be insulted in the society and will not be able to be proud of Adi anymore.

Ishita calls Roshini and gifts her gold bangles. Roshini says that she is already got so much from the family, she doesn’t want it. But, Ishita forcefully makes Roshini wear those bangles. Toshi and others are packing gifts which they have to give to Aaliya in the mehendi function. Toshi reminds Ishita to get the lehenga from the artisan as the lehenga will be the most important shagun for today’s night. Ishita calls to get the home delivery and finds that the lehenga got burnt due to the fire in the factory. Ishita and Toshi panic.

