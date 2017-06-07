Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th June full episode written update: Aaliya doesn’t tell Ishita about her date with Aadi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th June full episode written update: Ishita is hurt that Aaliya hid that she had a dinner date with Aadi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th June full episode written update: Ishita is hurt that Aaliya hid that she had a dinner date with Aadi.

Raman teases Ishita about her patients and asks why she hasn’t been to clinic. Ishita says there is so much work at home she needs to help Aaliya and Mrs Bhalla. Aaliya comes there and gives Raman hot water bottle and Ishita picks up her bag and says she is leaving for clinic as she has lot of work to do. She asks Aaliya if she needs help. Aaliya denies and when Ishita tells her what is to be cooked, she says she already knows. Raman teases Ishita and says Aaliya handled everything.

Ishita gets uncomfortable at clinic thinking about household. She calls Raman 40 times to know if anyone at home needs her help. She asks her secretary to check if there is any pending appointment as she is completely free. Santoshi calls Ishita and tells her that society ladies are asking for Aaliya’s “muh dikhao”. Ishita says that’s great and suggests that she come and make snacks and sweets. Santoshi says she has already asked the caterers to make the arrangements. Ishita gets disappointed.

There Aadi calls Aaliya and asks her to be ready at 7 as he has booked a table at revolving restaurant. Aaliya tells him that the family has organised “muh dikhai” at six. Aadi asks if he should talk to Dadi. But Aaliya says she’ll manage. All the ladies come for the programme and Ishita asks Mihika to call Aaliya. Everyone praises her beauty and Ishita’s notices that Aaliya keeps checking time. Ishita asks her if she is in hurry. Aaliya says Shagun has called her for some passport related work. Ishita says everything is complete here so she must leave as that is important work.

While Aaliya stands up in hurry she stumbles on her saree and her saree comes out and she is wearing a jeans and top underneath that Aadi has asked her to wear. Everyone starts talking about her upbringing. Ishita says how does it matter what she is wearing. She says she wore the clothes which she is not comfortable with for all of them and one of the lady says she could have worn suit. Meanwhile Shagun comes there.

Aaliya is sitting in her room and Aadi calls her, she gets worried about what to tell him . Shagun takes her phone and tells Aadi that she is sending Aaliya in two minutes. There Santoshi says to Ishita that Shagun shouldn’t have said all that to the ladies and asks Ishita to check on her as to what she is doing with Aaliya. Aaliya is scared and says to Shagun to ask Aadi to come up.

Shagun says it’s not her fault at all. Ishita comes there and says to Aaliya why she didn’t tell her that it was their dinner date, she wouldn’t have arranged that programme in the first place. Shagun asks her to shut up and says she can’t understand that’s why Aadi asked her to get Aaliya instead of asking her. Ishita asks Aaliya if it’s true Aaliya says no and Ishita says that she won’t spoil their dinner date as already one programme has been spoiled. Shagun convinces Aaliya to go for the date with Aaliya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd