Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi gets irritated by Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman’s wife Ishita tries to call Shagun but she doesn’t answers. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman’s wife Ishita tries to call Shagun but she doesn’t answers.

The guy who holds Aaliya’s hand happens to be her old friend. Aaliya hugs him and introduces Aadi to him. She then takes him by his hand and gets engrossed in a conversation with Nikhil and Aadi gets uncomfortable.

There Ishita discusses with Santoshi about how she is planning to make get back on good terms with Shagun by felicitating her. Raman says she better keep him out of this and walks out. He meets Bala in the corridor and sees Kiran coming towards them and Raman greets her by saying what a pleasant surprise it is. She says she thought of dropping by for going to the workshop in Ghaziabad. Raman says thats good as it slipped out of his mind. He offers Bala a drop as his car has gone for service. Balance says no and adds that they are going in a different direction. Kiran says they can change their way for him but Bala refuses and adds he’ll manage by himself and Raman and Kiran leave.

There Aadi asks Aaliya that they should go to the room and Aaliya says they should first drop Nikhil as he is drunk. Aadi asks if Ishita has sent them here for social service while Nikhil stands up and creates a scene and falls down on floor.

Next morning Aadi wakes up and doesn’t find Aaliya by his side. Then Aaliya comes along with Nikhil from a walk and they seem to have had a good time. Aaliya says it’s such a good weather and Aadi should have come along. Aadi asks then why didn’t she wake him. Nikhil says that he was sounds asleep so they didn’t feel like waking him up. Aadi gets irritated by this and Nikhil adds to this and says it’s good that he didn’t come along because a tea vendor assumed him and Aaliya to be a couple. Nikhil asks Aaliya to narrate him the incident that took place in Australia. Aaliya asks if he is sure and narrates that Nikhil and she acted as a husband and pregnant wife in Australia to get Nikhil a PG. She says he also made a fake Facebook profile to assure them and posted their pictures and her fake pregnancy pictures. Aadi asks Aaliya to get ready as they have to go out and asks Nikhil if he has some plans too. Aaliya asks Nikhil to rest as he must be tired and she gets ready. When they both are ready Aaliya asks Aadi why he is wearing formal suits. Aadi says it’s because he is going for a meeting . Aaliya asks why he lied to her and Aadi tells her that it was to get rid of that Nikhil. Aaliya tries to assure him that he is harmless and starts praising him for being so hot and talented as he sings too.

Meanwhile, Ishita tries to call Shagun but she doesn’t answers. Ishita calls Mani who calls her over. Ishita explains to Mani how she is thinking of felicitating Shagun at the launch and when Shagun comes she greets her. But Shagun says she thought she must have got a hint that she didn’t want to talk to her. But Mani convinces her for the felicitation.

Next we see Pihu in her class and there is a checking for mobile phones in their bags. A phone is found from Pihu’s bag and teacher punishes her by making her to stand out of the class while holding her ears, despite her pleading that it isn’t her phone. Students laugh at her while passing by and Ruhi notices her. Ruhi asks her what is the matter and goes to her teacher. She asks the teacher to check whose phone it is and she finds its Riya’s phone and she leaves. Ruhi understands that Riya is troubling Pihu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd