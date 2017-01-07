Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi asks blackmailer to delete her video

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Romi everything about Ruhi’s MMS and threat calls Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Romi everything about Ruhi’s MMS and threat calls

The episode starts with Raman becoming angry on the phone. Romi asks Raman to enjoy his favourite drink with him. Raman refuses, Romi asks Raman what is going on, why Raman is looking so tensed and troubled these days. Raman says there is nothing to hide. But, when Romi insists to share, Raman tells him about the MMS incident. Romi gets shocked and cries with Raman.

Aaliya and Adi both are thinking of each other. Aaliya recalls Adi’s words and asks did she do right? She thinks she should share it with Ishita but then she doesn’t want to trouble her more. On the other hand, Adi is thinking that if Aaliya wants to have a break up, then he will do the same. He gets a call from his friend who invites him and Aaliya for his engagement party. Adi says that he is coming but Aaliya is unwell so she can’t come. His friend insists on bringing Aaliya too. Toshi hears it and asks Adi not to spoil his relationship because of silly fights, she gives Raman and Ishita’s example and asks hin to patch up with Aaliya.

Romi is worried and goes out of control. He wants to kill the man who is troubling Ruhi. Raman tells him to control and slaps him. He says that this is why he did not share anything with the family. He says he doesn’t know who the culprit is. Romi feels guilty, he says it is all happening because of his past sins. He made the MMS of Mihika in the past and now his daughter Ruhi is getting punished. Raman says don’t think like that, they have to save Ruhi. They hug each other. Romi tells Raman to share the phone number of the blackmailer, his friend has a software which can trace anyone. Raman shares the numbers with him. Simmi asks Adi to call Aaliya as Simmi needs her for some work. Adi refuses and gets angry at Simmi too.

Ruhi and Suhail reach the place where the blackmailer has called Ruhi. Suhail asks her not to be scared. He tells her to go inside and exchange the money for the video. The person who was in car, also gets down secretly. Romi uses the software and finds the location of the number through which Ruhi was getting threat calls. Raman says that he doesn’t want to involve the police this time. He says that he has the revolver, so they should go and catch him.

Ruhi goes inside. The blackmailer comes with his face covered. Ruhi asks him to delete her MMS and take the money. He holds Ruhi and she shouts. Suhail comes there. The blackmailer gets angry and tells Ruhi that he told her to come alone, now she will suffer.

