Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th February 2017 written update: Toshi convinces Ishita to return home

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th February 2017 written update: Ishita is hesitant to stay with Raman in the same room.

After having an argument with Mr. Bhalla, Toshi gets restless and complains of chest pain. Everyone panics and collects in her room. When Toshi denies to go to the hospital, Ishita and Raman get worried. Toshi says she wants Ishita to come back with her granddaughters and husband. The separation is making her sick. Ishita agrees. Ruhi shares the news with Raman.

Ishita is packing her bags, Shagun is also there. She requests Ishita to allow her to stay in the Bhalla house as she wants to spend sometime with Pihu. Adi hears and behaves rudely with Shagun. He doesn’t want Shagun to stay with them. Ishita scolds him and invites Shagun.

Simmi blames Gaurav for Toshi’s poor condition. Gaurav feels sorry and says he wants to impress her parents. He doesn’t want any more delay. Simmi frankly says she wants more time to decide and moreover Mr. Bhalla will not accept Gaurav so easily.

Ishita has shifted and is taking care of both Toshi and Shagun. Mr. Bhalla asks her to take rest. Ishita is hesitant to stay with Raman in the same room. Raman knows that so he tries to be very normal and caring. He makes Ishita comfortable. Ishita tells Raman that she needs more time.

Gaurav hears Vishwa, who is telling Mr. Bhalla that he is facing problems in receiving his pension on time. Gaurav decides to help Vishwa so that he can impress Mr. Bhalla.

Aaliya comes to the Bhalla house to pick Shagun. Now that, Aaliya and Adi’s dispute is over, Aaliya is happy. She says that it is good that they didn’t share their breakup news with anyone. Adi tells her about their new house which he is planning to buy. He says that he wants to shift to a new house post marriage as he doesn’t agree with various things followed in the Bhalla house. Aaliya doesn’t like it, she says they should ask the elders before taking such a big step.

Toshi and Mihika are happy with the drama they did around Toshi’s ill health. Raman hears them and objects, he says if Ishita learns about it, she will again leave them and this time she won’t even give them chance to say sorry. Just then, Ishita comes there. She asks Raman about the flyers he printed. Raman doesn’t open his mouth as his mouth is full of Toshi’s fake medicines. Mihika and Toshi say that Raman has ‘maun-vrat’ today, so he will not say anything. Ishita says it is impossible and forcefully opens Raman’s mouth.

