Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun gets to know about Ishita and Raman’s wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun eventually faints after seeing an old photograph of Ishita and Raman's wedding

Shagun sees an old photograph of Ishita and Raman’s wedding while she is alone in room and faints. Pihu comes there and calls Ishita, Madhu and Roshni. They try to make her conscious and Ishita asks her if she saw anything before fainting. Shagun says nothing like that and asks Pihu that they’ll make that dress but Ishita says to Pihu that she’ll help her out and get it approved from Shagun and they all leave.

Shagun then thinks what that picture means and wonders if there is something in that Ishita and Raman are hiding and how is Ashok ready for marrying her as she clearly recalls that he was commitment phobic before accident and then she decides to find out the truth herself as she is not having any feelings for Ashok. There Aaliya goes to Ishita, crying, and asks her to help her in stopping Ashok and Shagun’s wedding. Aadi also says that Ashok is playing some game.

Aadi goes out in the corridor and meets Ashok, he asks him that he needs to talk to him while Ashok is carrying his sherwani. Aadi says he wants to beat him up so that he wouldn’t be seen around Shagun, but he is not doing that because he doesn’t want to get Raman in more trouble, he says he knows there is some motive behind marrying Shagun. Ashok asks him to give him 10 stores and he’ll leave Shagun.

In the next scene Shagun asks Neelu to get her coffee and Ishita comes there. Shagun asks Ishita why isn’t she marrying someone and says since she is helping her so much she wants to advice her to get married. Ishita says she is no more interested as she is more concerned about her career but Shagun insists. She says that she knows some matchmaker who can show her Punjabi guys and asks if her parents will be ok with interest marriage when Ruhi comes there and asks Shagun to stop this and says why is she forcing her when she clearly told her she isn’t interested. Shagun asks her who she is and how has she entered her house. Ishita asks Ruhi to apologise to Shagun and she says sorry and leaves. Shagun asks Ishita who she was and Ishita says she is her niece and is confused as she has seen her in this situation.

Ishita goes after Ruhi and Ruhi says she is very bad as it is her fault and she should have told her the truth earlier and then this all wouldn’t have happened. Aadi says sorry too and says to Ruhi that she protects him always when he should protect her and Ishita hugs both of them.

