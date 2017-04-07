Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th April 2017 full episode written update: The panchayat decides to punish Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya are forgiven by the panchayat on one condition. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya are forgiven by the panchayat on one condition.

Adi and Aaliya are attacked by the local goons. They object to Adi living with a girl who is not his wife, they also pass remarks on Aaliya’s clothes. Adi gets furious and he fights with them. They also beat him and take both of them to the panchayat. Raman and Ishita are tensed that something bad has happened to Adi and Aaliya. They immediately start for the guest house. There, in the office, Ruhi is dressed up like a corporate woman and tells Romi that she is ready for the client presentation. Romi and Ruhi reach the meeting room. Romi gets worried when he finds Ashok sitting inside with the client, Ruhi assures him that she will pitch to the client properly and she will be able to get the contract. Ashok tries to weaken the confidence of Ruhi by passing derogatory comments on Raman and Ishita. Ruhi answers him with full attitude and intelligence. She compels him to sit and attend her presentation. Ruhi represents Raman and gives an excellent presentation. Everyone, including Romi gets impressed and appreciates her with applause. Ashok gets irked.

There, Adi is being pulled in the middle of the panchayat. They even beat Adi brutally with sticks. The goons complain to the sarpanch that Adi and Aaliya are not married, and still living under one roof. The argument is that Adi and Aaliya have given a bad name to their village, this will spoil their young girls and boys. Adi requests the sarpanch to leave Aaliya and let him involve the police in all this. But, sarpanch doesn’t support him and decides to punish Aaliya for wearing such clothes and defaming womanhood. One of the goons brings black paint to apply on Aaliya’s face, she screams for mercy. Adi manages to get the permission from the sarpanch to call his parents. The sarpanch holds his men for some time as he also wants to check with Raman whether they know that their kids are living together before marriage. Adi calls the police instead of Raman, but he pretends that he has called his parents and they are coming soon to sort out the matter. The sarpanch asks his men to wait for them.

Raman and Ishita reach the village. They check with a villager about Adi, he tells them that a city guy who has come with a girl is taken by the panchayat. They get shocked and run to save their kids. The police vans also come. The police inspector requests the sarpanch to leave Adi as he is new in the village and he doesn’t know the rules of this place. Ishita and Raman also fold hand and request them to free Adi and Aaliya. They tell the sarpnach that they have allowed kids to live together here, totally unaware of the village rules. The sarpanch releases Adi and Aaliya but on one condition, that Aaliya is not allowed to live here and Adi has to follow all the rules and regulations. Adi promises to the sarpanch and says he will not give them a second chance to complain. But, there is one local goon who still has grudges against Adi. He threatens Adi that in future whenever he gets the chance he will teach a lesson to Adi. Ishita and Raman gets worried.

