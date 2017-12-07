Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Raman feels a connection with Pihu

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Simmi that she is Raman’s wife. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 7 December 2017 full episode written update: Ishita tells Simmi that she is Raman’s wife.

Raman feels Pihu is his daughter. Ishita introduces Pihu as her daughter and makes Raman meet her lucky charm. She triggers Raman’s memory. Simmi and Param fail to stop Ishita. Ishita sends Pihu to be with Raman, so that he remembers her again. Pihu bonds with Raman after a long time. Raman doesn’t feel happy at all. Pihu gets sad seeing his behavior. Ishita sticks close to Raman and tries to remind him of old things. Ishita and Raman are asked to vote for the best CEO, even if they are the nominees.

Ishita votes for Raman. She thinks of the similar moment happened before. Simmi understands Ishita is trying to remind things to Raman. She doesn’t want Raman to recall the past. Raman feels connected to Ishita. He gets memory flashes and suddenly collapses. Ishita and the family worry for Raman. Ishita looks after Raman. Simmi tries to take Ishita away. Ishita tells Simmi that she is Raman’s wife. Simmi scolds her for killing Ananya. Shagun asks Simmi to allow Ishita. She lets Ishita stay with Raman. Ishita doesn’t give up her plans. She desperately wants Raman to recall the family.

Santoshi and Simmi nag Raman to try on the best suits and he gets irritated and shouts at them but Romi tries to give him advice. He takes Ishita’s name and almost calls her Bhabhi but stops and says that Raman should not wear anything that will match with Ishita’s outfit. He convinces Raman to wear something in black. Romi smiles and tells Bala that Raman is wearing black. Bala then tells Ishita to wear black so they can color co-ordinate with each other.

Ishita assures Pihu that she will protect her no matter what happens. Madhu says to Mr Iyer that she knew Neelu was listening to their conversation and purposely said she’ll wear wedding outfits so Santoshi will come looking like a Christmas tree. Ishita comes home and asks what everyone is up to and asks Pihu to come inside and tells everyone that her lucky charm is with her now.

Everyone is elated to see Pihu back and they hug her tightly. Ishita shuts the door and tells everyone that Bhalla family shouldn’t know that she is with them. Madhu cries saying how the Bhalla family never even let them meet her. Bala then shows Ishita the outfit he chose for her and she goes to get ready. Everybody reaches the awards venue while Santoshi is waiting for the Iyers to come. Simmi gets jealous when Romi addresses the media and drags him aside and taunts him for coming without Mihika and he points to the door where Raman walks in with Mihika.

Raman then sees Ishita walking in wearing black and the entire family is shocked. Ishita announces that she is here with her lucky charm this time and Pihu gets in. Simmi and everyone else are shocked to see Pihu. Raman is confused and gets a flashback of his past looking at Pihu. Except Simmi, everyone else is happy to see Pihu.

