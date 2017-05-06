Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th May 2017 full episode written update: Gagan confesses the truth about Adi and Roshini to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi is scared about Gagan telling the truth to Ishita. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi is scared about Gagan telling the truth to Ishita.

When Raman dials Gagan’s number, Roshini stops him. She says there is no need to contact her husband. She says that even Adi knows about him as Adi was present in the marriage, but she doesn’t want to contact him. Ishita wonders and asks Adi why he did not tell her about it. Roshini says that her husband is a loser who cannot stand for her. She doesn’t want to spend the rest of the life with such a timid person. She prefers to lead her life on her own. Ishita says that they should still find him, but Raman supports Roshini’s decision.

Later, Raman and Ishita discuss the matter. Ishita disagrees, according to her it is necessary to get the formal divorce. She says that Roshini should be formally separated from her husband so that her future will free of any trouble. Raman says that it doesn’t matter much, Roshini should not be bothered about such a person. Romi doesn’t like that Roshini took Adi’s name and told Ishita and Raman that Adi was there during the marriage. Now Raman and Ishita would definitely like to know more details. Adi is also tensed. Roshini comes and says that she was just trying to change the focus of his parents from Gagan to Adi. Now, they will not call Gagan to know more about Roshini’s husband.

Raman and Ruhi bring IAS coaching centre form for Roshini. Raman gives her confidence to appear for it, she will also learn English language and communication skills there. Roshini is very happy, she thanks Raman and Ruhi. There, Shagun’s friends come with gifts to Mani’s house. Shagun welcomes them and says they came a little too early for the mehendi function. Her friends are still upset over the insult they faced by the groom’s family. So, to embarrass Shagun more, they tell her that they will not come to any of Aaliya’s marriage functions. Also, they find Adi’s family very stingy and mean. Shagun feels bad and gets frustrated. Aaliya calls Ishita to check about the lehenga.

In the next scene, Gagan comes to the Bhalla house to meet Ishita. He enters without any fear and tells Ishita that Roshini is doing drama from the last few days, now he will spill all the secrets. He will tell the name of Roshini’s husband. Romi tries to throw him out, but Ishita stops Romi. Ishita asks what exactly he wants to tell. Gagan tells that it is Adi to whom Roshini is married in Khandpur. Adi and Roshini are trying to fool everyone, Roshini is comfortably staying in her husband’s house. Ishita, Toshi, Ruhi and Mihika are all stunned. Roshini and Adi are scared as well. Ishita says that she doesn’t believe him. She says that if this was the case, then why did he not inform her in the sangeet function and why did he not send the marriage pictures to her. Ishita blames Gagan for trying to conspire against Adi and his family. She says that she knows how badly he behaved with Adi in the Khandpur. He has grudges against Adi. Adi is scared and speechless. Ishita also scolds Gagan that the villagers had treated Roshini as a cow. Because of him, Roshini is stuck in this mess.

Gagan says that he is not a liar, Adi is a spoilt brat. Ishita gets furious and starts slapping Gagan, She says that Aditya Bhalla is her son, her pride and honour. He cannot disrespect woman and lie to his mother.

