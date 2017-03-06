Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi finds out Raman is Gulabo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita shares her feelings with Gulabo and Shagun. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th March 2017 full episode written update: Ishita shares her feelings with Gulabo and Shagun.

In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita shares her feelings with Gulabo and Shagun. She says that a woman doesn’t want diamonds, she just want attention and care from her man, a mere gajra or a small gift can make her happy if it is given with sensitivity. She says that Raman did not call her after their date. Raman calls his secretary and orders her to courier the gajras and a note to Ishita at Mani’s house. Nidhi is desperate to know about Gulabo, she plans to check Gulabo’s handbag to see whether she carries any identification or not.

Ruhi comes and asks Adi why he is worried. Adi tells her that he has to submit the tender quotations on urgent basis and Raman and Romi are not available. He doesn’t know anything about it as he is in market research team. Ruhi takes the initiative and talks to all the employees of the office. She comes up with a quotation which is little higher than Adi’s quotes. Adi doesn’t agree as he thinks that his quotation is better. Ruhi doesn’t argue with him.

Nidhi gets shocked when she finds Raman’s passport in Gulabo’s bag. Ishita get gajras and a chocolate cake with a message card from Raman’s side. Shagun and Gulabo compliment Raman’s sensitivity and love towards Ishita. They all giggle, but Nidhi’s only interested in observing Gulabo. She spies on her. Gulabo reminds Romi to arrange the documents. Nidhi sees her talking to Romi in Raman’s voice. She figures out that Gulabo is Raman. Raman tells Romi that he has some plan, he is going to meet Ishtia and Pihu tomorrow.

Next day, Shagun tells Ishita that Gulabo will not come for work. She asks Ishita to take care of Pihu as she is going to see the doctor today. Nidhi hears them and thinks that if Gulabo is absent today then it means Raman will be active. She decides to know what is happening. Raman calls Ishita and says that he proved Ishita wrong by showing how caring he is as he sent gajras and cake for her. Ishita smiles and wonders how does he know that she was calling him insensitive. Raman manipulates her and says that he wants to take Ishita and Pihu somewhere. Ishita is excited, she agrees.

Romi goes to office and checks the tender quotes Adi has filed. He finds the quotes very low and scolds Adi. He says at this price, they will suffer a huge loss. Also, when he finds the quotations which Ruhi wanted to submit, he says that this is what they are planning to fill, this is perfect. Adi is scared, he says his quotes are already submitted, but he will try to do something about it. Romi shouts at him and says nothing can be done.

