Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th June full episode written update: Raman challenges Ishita to prove that she is not interfering

Episode starts with Shagun giving passport renewal form to Aaliya. Aaliya tells her about Adi’s presentation which is supposed to happen today. She tells her that she chose clothes for him and hopes his presentation goes well. There at office everyone claps for Adi at the end of presentation. Aaliya calls him and Adi tells her that he has got the deal. Aaliya congratulates him and asks him to have food and tell her how it is. Adi says he will have it, and disconnects saying Raman is calling him. Aaliya tells Shagun about the dishes she made for Adi. Shagun says he doesn’t like it but Aaliya says he will surely like it, and asks her to make video call to him, as she will congratulate him. Adi sees the food and does not like it. Aaliya calls him and he sees her upset and asks the reason. He appreciates the food. Aaliya says that she knows that he did not like it. He says its good. Shagun says she told her Adi won’t like it. Aaliya apologizes to him and says she’ll make his favourite food next time. Adi tells her its yummy. Shagun congratulates him. Adi says thanks, and shows contract papers. Aaliya sees Adi and says she did not select these clothes for Adi, Ishita suggested this. She asks Adi about the clothes. Adi is about to clarify but Aaliya says not to talk to her now and disconnects. Shagun says Ishita always interferes.

Ishita asks Gauri why she gave those vegetables to Aaliya, and says Adi does not like it. Shagun yells at Ishita for selecting clothes for Adi, when Aaliya chose something else. Ishita says Adi wears formal clothes for work, but she didn’t want to go against Aaliya, as she is her daughter, and says she need not interfere between them, as this is their personal matter. She tells Aaliya that she is Bhallas’ bahu, and she is her Amma first, she need not tell everything to Shagun, as her Amma also stays here, but she doesn’t tell her everything. Aaliya asks Shagun to meet the travel agent. Shagun leaves.

There in room Raman says he was afraid for this, Aaliya got to know that Adi did not wear the clothes she selected, they started fighting. Ishita says she did not wish to hurt Aaliya, but she just wanted Adi to be comfortable. On the other hand Adi tells Aaliya that he did not like the clothes, but he did not wish to hurt her and also Ishima did not wish to hurt her, she was helping him.

Raman says this is not called help, its called interference. Ishita says she is not an interfering mother in law. He says Shagun called him and complained. She says its not good that Shagun interferes, she scolded Aaliya as her mother in law, its her duty to show her right path. He says but Aaliya does not think so. She says she is not interfering. He asks her to prove this. She says yes and smiles. He says what will she do now, it will be fun. Adi says to Aaliya you don’t know Ishimaa well like I do, why are you acting as typical bahu. Aaliya asks why is she behaving like Saas. Adi says you should know it. Ishita comes and apologizes. She says one should maintain relation between Sasural and Maayka. Aaliya says trust me, I did not tell Shagun, I was talking to Adi on video call and got upset, Shagun got to know. Raman looks on. Ishita says sorry, Shagun came and argued, so I though Raman says see she is your Saas now. Ishita says I don’t control my bahu, I think I should take backseat, its time we share responsibility. She gives the keys to Aaliya. Raman says please take it, I will get some time with Ishita. Aaliya says thanks I will try to take care of the responsibility. Raman and Ishita go. Raman says you did not win completely. Ishita says we will see. She says why are you laughing, I have won. He says I know you will not sit quiet after giving responsibility to Aaliya, I doubt on you, not Aaliya, you will take keys back. Ishita says why will I take keys back, why are you laughing, I feel free of duties, its good, I will go to the clinic, attend patients, go to kitty party. He laughs. She says I will enjoy now. He asks really, sure. She says of course. He asks her to shake hands and bet. She bets. He says I guarantee you will take keys back. She says I will become world’s coolest mother in law and show it to all.

The next morning, Ishita wakes up late, Raman is not there. She gets Raman’s note. Raman writes I changed your alarm time, you should relax now, I m going for jog, see you soon. She recalls Raman’s challenge. She says of course, I m the cool mom in law, I should rest. She thinks will Aaliya make breakfast, but what, she does not know what everyone likes, Neelu can help, but no Neelu is not here, she left Gauri here, Aaliya will not know things, I don’t want to interfere, but help is not interference. There Raman jogs and gets tired. Mr. Bhalla and Mr. Iyyer ask him to join laughter club with them. Mr. Bhalla says you will get stress and can’t take Aaliya or Ishita’s side, laughter is best. They laugh. Raman says I m not old, I m young, I will just come. Mr. Bhalla says Raman and Ishita will need time to accept new relation.

Ishita sees breakfast is not prepared. She says Aaliya maybe sleeping, Mrs. Bhalla will be angry. Aaliya comes and says I have made food preparations in morning, if anything goes wrong, manage it. She asks Ishita to taste and say how is it. Ishita tastes and likes it. She says you forgot to make Sambar, I will make it for Romi. Gauri says Aaliya made sambar too, taste it. Ishita says sambar too, nice. She likes it. Gauri says Aaliya made fruit juice as well. Ishita says I will go and get fresh. She smiles and thinks I have nothing to do here

