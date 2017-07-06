Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th July 2017 full episode written update: Raman dozes off at Kiran’s house

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th July 2017 full episode written update: Bala goes and wakes up (Ishita’s husband) Raman and asks him to come along as they have to see off Aadi and Aaliya for their honeymoon. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th July 2017 full episode written update: Bala goes and wakes up (Ishita’s husband) Raman and asks him to come along as they have to see off Aadi and Aaliya for their honeymoon.

Ishita calls Bala and asks if Raman is with him. He tells her that he must be busy in a meeting and will call her back once he gets free. On his way Bala sees Raman’s car parked outside a flat and checks the register. He knocks at the door which has a name plate of Kiran Bhatnagar. He asks her to go back to Bangalore and not create a scene. He says he knows why she has come here. He asks where is Raman. She tells him he is sleeping inside. Bala goes and wakes up Raman and asks him to come along as they have to see off Aadi and Aaliya for their honeymoon. Raman gets shocked to realise that he slept off at Kiran’s house. Raman goes inside to freshen up. Bala asks Kiran to behave herself.

Raman reaches Bhalla house to see off Aadi and Aaliya. Shagun comes there and tells Aaliya that she has booked a Presidential Suite for them at one of the most exotic hotels of Mumbai. Aaliya gets embarrassed thinking about Ishita’s booking. Ishita asks her not to worry and says Shagun’s hotel is better than hers. Next we see Ishita teasing Raman for dozing off at Kiran’s house. Raman says it must be because of the medicine he had. Raman praises Kiran and says she is multi talented. Ishita says all the women are multi talented. Raman teases her and asks if she is feeling jealous. Pihu comes there and says she wants to sleep with them. Ishita gets a bit tensed.

There, Aadi brings breakfast for Aaliya in the hotel room and Aaliya gets happy and says she feels like staying here forever. Aadi gets a call from Taneja and tells Aaliya that he will have to go to office. He asks her to go for shopping and promises her that he will take her to a club in the evening.

Ishita and Ruhi go to Pihu’s school to talk to Pihu’s Principal. Ruhi asks her if she can come to school for some days to keep a check at Pihu. Ishita suggests that she can join as a music teacher and the Principal agrees to it. Principal introduces Ruhi to students while she sees Pihu falling down as some one pushes her. Aaliya calls Ishita and reminds her that she has to make peace with Shagun. Afterwards Ishita says to Santoshi that she needs to do something special for Shagun. Santoshi says she doesn’t deserve all this. Ishita thanks her for giving her such a good idea.

Ishita goes and starts giving a massage to Raman. He gets impressed and asks what does she want. Ishita suggests to congratulate and promote NGO at his drink’s launch. Raman says he will never do this for Shagun because she wanted to take his son away from him but Ishita manages to convince him.

There, Aadi and Aaliya enter a night club. Aaliya tells him that she shopped a lot. He asks if she bought something special for their first night and she says yes. Aadi tells Aaliya that they should go back to the hotel. They see a guy irritating a girl. Aaliya says to Aadi that they should go to some other place. Aadi asks if she doesn’t trust him and says they should enjoy. They start dancing when a man comes and holds Aaliya’s hand.

