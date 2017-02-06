Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th February 2017 written update: Raman apologises to Shagun after mistaking her as Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th February 2017 written update: The good news of Mani and Shagun pleases everyone. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th February 2017 written update: The good news of Mani and Shagun pleases everyone.

Shagun feels weak after getting pushed by Raman. Raman calls the doctor, Ishita, Mani, Aaliya, Ruhi and Adi. The doctor scolds Raman for being so careless with Shagun. She shares the good news with everyone. Everyone get happy except Adi. He feels very disgusted and awkward after hearing that his biological mother is becoming mother at this age. He shares with Aaliya, but Aaliya says that she is happy for Mani.

Gaurav calls Simmi and checks whether she talked to her parents about their marriage. Simmi says that it is not the right time to think about marriage and she wants to postpone it for some more time. Gaurav is desperate to marry Simmi, not because he loves her but because he will face big loss if he will not get married soon. He murmurs that he has to convince Simmi at any cost.

Ishita gives lemonade and vitamin tablet to Shagun and assures her that everything will be okay. Gaurav comes with Shagun ki thali to the Bhalla house and says that Simmi and he has decided to get married, he wants good things to be done quickly. Toshi and Madhavi become very happy and welcome him, but Mr. Bhalla doesn’t like the surprise, he asks for Simmi’s agreement first. He tells Gaurav that he must be pushing the proposal otherwise Simmi would have discussed it with them. Toshi doesn’t want to refuse Gaurav’s proposal, and so she argues with Mr.Bhalla. Simmi comes there and scolds Gaurav, she says she needs more time.

Raman again tries to talk to Ishita, but she doesn’t want to hear anything. Raman begs to her and says he just wants to say few things to her without any interruption. He asks sorry and says that he is guilty, he just wanted to talk to her.

He says that this time he should not be blamed entirely as Ishita did a lot of things which forced him to take weird steps but he is ready to accept all his mistakes. He will not do it again. Just then a person comes to deliver printed flyers to Raman. Raman takes him out, Ishita finds that Raman is distributing flyers to the entire building to woo Ishita. The flyers have the advertisement of Ishita’s dental clinic with her number. Ishita again finds Raman childish.