Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6th April 2017 full episode written update: Adi and Aaliya are attacked

Ishita takes Raman to a hotel for a break. She surprises Raman by booking a suite in the hotel. Raman opens a champagne bottle and wishes that they have more such moments in their life. Ishita plays a romantic song and both Raman and Ishita dance.

Vaibhav, Raman’s company partner, appoints a personal assistant to Ruhi. Romi encounters Bhalla’s old enemy Ashok Khanna, who is back in the town. He irritates Romi by getting overfriendly with him and asks about Adi and Ruhi’s fight and tries to annoy Romi even more. Romi tells him that Raman’s empire and strength have become stronger as the kids are adults now who are making business more successful. He also tells Ashok that Adi is taking care of Mani’s business too.

Adi reaches the guest house with Aaliya. The caretaker welcomes them and treats Aaliya as Adi’s wife. But, when Adi tells him that Aaliya is not his wife, the caretaker warns them not to say that out loud as the town people will not accept it. But, Adi carelessly says that he is not afraid of anyone. Adi and Aaliya enjoy the alone time like Raman and Ishita. Aaliya prepares coffee for Adi.

Ishita feels very happy and proud that Raman tried so hard to bring her and the kids back to the Bhalla house, she laughs about Raman disguising himself as Gulabo. Raman says that he is also happy that everything is going well with his family now. Raman is relaxed, he has given almost all the office work to Ruhi. Adi calls Ishita and asks how to make tea. Just then, someone knocks at the door. He puts the call on hold and opens the door. He gets attacked by a few local people who come armed with sticks. They take hold of Aaliya and Adi and forcefully pull them outside the guest house. Ishita hears the noise and gets tensed.

