Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 6 September 2017 full episode written update: Raman asks Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi

The episode starts with the Ganesh aarti and when Nikhil decides to tell Riya that she is his daughter. While aarti is still happening, the smuggler comes there with his face covered with a mask and fires in the air and tells everyone to keep mum as he has come to take his diamonds only and he picks up the diamond from the modak. Ishita asks him how could he do this to Ganpati’s idol when they overhear police siren. The goon pulls Pihu and Riya and take them with him to the store room. He asks them to keep police at bay if they want to assure the safety of the kids and locks the store room from inside.

Raman asks all the guests to calm down and requests everyone to not to tell anything to police as their children are with the goon. Next Raman somehow manages to send police back and asks the goon to leave the kids but the goon changes his mind and refuses to release the kids. Ishita recalls that they have crackers in the store room, which Nikhil brought for Riya and Ruhi. Ishita calls out for Pihu and asks her to calm down and not to make loud noises like crackers and gives them a hint that there are crackers in the store room. Riya and Pihu understand.

Then Riya acts like she is in pain and Pihu goes to console her and fire some crackers when the goon was not looking at them. The store room is filled with smoke and Ishita asks them to come out from that room. Riya and Pihu open the door and as they come out Raman snatches the gun from the goon and hands him to the police.

Thereafter Nikhil tells Riya that he is her father and everyone gets shocked. Meanwhile, Ruhi comes there and hugs Nikhil and tells Raman that she loves Nikhil and Raman says that he is not a good guy because he is the one behind Pooja and Riya’s unhappiness. Ishita calms Raman down, but Raman asks Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi.

Thereafter the aarti continues and everyone prays to ganpati and everyone marches for ganpati visarjan.

Afterwards, Nikhil tells everyone that he is not going to leave without Riya but Pooja’s father refuses to send Riya with him and asks him to leave. Pihu asks Mr Garewal to listen to Nikhil once and what is the truth according to him but Mr Garewal refuses and Raman slaps Pihu.

