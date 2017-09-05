Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th September 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil reaches Pooja’s house to meet Riya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi insists on coming along with Nikhil to Pooja’s house but he asks her to stay away. Yeh Hai Mohabbateinfull episode written update: Ruhi insists on coming along with Nikhil to Pooja’s house but he asks her to stay away.

Raman asks the suspicious man to be careful and he gets furious while the shopkeeper tells them not to fight as it is an auspicious occasion. Nikhil says he’ll tell the truth to everyone that Riya is his daughter while Riya overhears this but couldn’t see Nikhil’s face. Mr Garewal on the other hand sends Riya to ask Pooja to come at the door with “Aarti plate”. In the corridor Mr Garewal asks Pooja where is the plate as he sent Riya to inform her and Pooja gets worried thinking Riya must not have met Nikhil.

There the smuggler finds out that his Ganpati’s idol got exchanged with Raman’s and assures his boss that he’ll get the idol any how. There Nikhil and Ruhi go to lawyer to get the papers for Riya’s custody.

On the Visarjan day Pooja asks Mr Garewal to come along her at the Visarjan venue and when Mr Garewal asks her if it’s too important she gets furious and says she wouldn’t have asked him if it wasn’t and says she’ll ask the driver to bring Raman and Ishita to the venue directly along with Ganpati.

Ruhi insists on coming along with Nikhil to Pooja’s house but he asks her to stay back because he doesn’t want him to get into trouble. Ishita finds Pooja’s behaviour strange and suspects something wrong.

When Raman and Ishita are ready for aarti, Nikhil comes there and hugs and kisses Riya. Raman and Ishita are surprised first and then find it strange. Riya asks him what happened and Nikhil says that he has got gifts for her. Meanwhile the priest calls them for aarti.

There the smuggler hires goons to get the modak and says he can’t go to that house because that man (Raman) can recognise him. As Raman and Ishita start the aarti the goons join them. Nikhil does the aarti with Riya and one of the goons tries to steal the modak while keeping the sweets there but Ishita oversees him and stops him.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd