Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini manages to stop the guy who has come to show wedding pictures to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th May 2017 full episode written update: Adi is worried about Ishita finding the truth.

Romi asks Roshini to give the envelope to him. He is afraid that she is planning to spoil Adi’s marriage. When Roshini refuses to show the pictures, Romi tells her that he knows that Adi was married to her forcefully. Roshini gives the envelope and says that she is only trying to avoid the trouble. Gagan gets very angry at his man when he finds out that the pictures are with Roshini.

In the Bhalla house, Toshi and Ishita thank Roshini for handling the situation in the party. Because of her, Guruji came to the function. Ishita also wonders why she has not received the pictures from Gagan yet. She asks Roshini to relax and take rest. Raman comes to the kitchen to make coffee for himself. Roshini comes and says that she will make it. Raman finds Roshini smart and efficient, he says that he is concerned about Roshini and he wants her to excel in life. Roshini says that she also wants to do something in life, she actually wants to become an IAS officer. Raman promises her that post-marriage, he will help her in qualifying the IAS exam. Roshini gets happy.

Shagun is worried about the wedding lehenga which Ishita has to arrange. She says that it is a replica, so she is not confident about it. She warns Aaliya that she will not accept the lehenga if it would not look exactly like the original one. Shagun also learns that her friends are planning not to come to the marriage because of the incident during the sangeet party. Shagun says to Mani that Madhavi was not right and she will not accept any more insult to her friends from Ishita and her family.

Mihika and Toshi are excited to apply organic mehendi which Roshini has made for the mehndi function. Ishita appreciates her and also gets worried for her. She is eager to find Roshini’s husband in the city. She asks Adi to give Gagan’s contact number to her so that she can check about pictures. Roshini signals Adi not to give the number. Toshi interferes and asks Ishita to give preference to evening mehendi function, they can handle Roshini’s problem later. Also, Romi comes and says that Adi’s phone is being formatted and all the contacts got deleted. But, then Raman comes and says that he has Gagan’s number. Ishita asks him to call Gagan right then. Adi, Romi and Roshini get worried.

