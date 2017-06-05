Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th June full episode written update: Ishita begins interfering between Adi and Aaliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th June full episode written update: Raman asks Ishita not to interfere between Aaliya and Adi but she does that anyway. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th June full episode written update: Raman asks Ishita not to interfere between Aaliya and Adi but she does that anyway.

Roshni gets to know that her exam which was scheduled for the next day is actually on the same day and she panics. Ishita makes her understand that she has already prepared for it and she should just revise it now. Roshni goes for the exam and Adi and Aaliya leave for airport when they tell everyone that they’ll miss them and they revert back the same.

Roshni comes back and tells everyone that she failed in the exam as they announced the result the same day. Roshni cries and everyone consoles her. Adi and Aaliya come back and tell that there was some issue with Aaliya’s documentation and so their honeymoon has got postponed. Aaliya is all crying and Santoshi tries to console her and says that even Roshni has failed her exam but she is all good now. Aaliya takes it personally and yells at her and asks her to not compare her with Roshni. Shagun also joins her and says that Roshni and Aaliya should not be compared.

Adi asks Santoshi to forgive Aaliya and make peace with her. Aaliya comes there and apologises to her for talking rudely and says that she was really scared as since the day of wedding nothing is going smooth. Shagun says that it’s not Aaliya’s fault but it was her who should’ve checked the passport and Ishita tells her that it’s a common thing in house which has recently hosted a wedding. Adi asks Aaliya to apologise to her and Santoshi scolds him and says why should her daughter apologise to her and hugs her.

In the next scene everyone is at the dining table and Raman tells Adi that he has got a project on his talent basis and Aaliya says that it’s true that everything happens for good otherwise they wouldn’t be getting this good news. She asks Raman “right Papaji”? And Raman asks her to not call him Papaji as it sounds old fashion.

Next we see Adi getting ready for the presentation and Ishita takes out his formals. Ishita goes to get Raman’s tie for him when Aaliya comes to the room and tells Adi that these clothes are not cool and he should wear Red T-shirt with blazer and jeans. Ishita comes there and says Adi doesn’t feel comfortable in non-formals during a presentation. Aaliya says that it’s a presentation with foreign delegates and office culture is changed now. Adi feels trapped and Ishita leaves.

Ishita goes to her room and blabbers in front of Raman about what Aaliya is making him wear and how he feels uncomfortable in those clothes. Raman asks her to not interfere between Aaliya and Adi’s matters as it’s just been a week to their wedding. Adi gets ready in what Aaliya has chosen for him and goes downstairs to the parking where Ishita comes after him and gives him his formals to take along.

