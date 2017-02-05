Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman is furious for not being able to stay with Ishita

Ishita thinks that she should allow her daughters to celebrate their father’s big day with him Ishita thinks that she should allow her daughters to celebrate their father’s big day with him

The episode starts when Ishita is taking Ruhi and Pihu to Raman’s award function. Ishita thinks that she should allow her daughters to celebrate their father’s big day with him.

They find Raman fighting with a few guys in the compound area of the building. Raman is drunk and he abuses them after hitting their car. The guys get violent and they start beating Raman in public. Pihu sees her father getting hit, she tries to save him and comes in between. She gets pushed away by one of the people. Ishita shouts and asks them to stop fighting. Ruhi runs to call her family. Romi and Adi come to rescue Raman whereas Mr. Bhalla and Ishita take Ruhi with them to Ishita’s house. Raman is not sober enough to understand anything, he is still shouting. Toshi scolds him and tells about Pihu’s condition.

Aaliya has prepared a special dinner for Shagun, to celebrate the good news. Mani tells her that Shagun has to take care of herself as she is not so young to carry the baby. Aaliya says she will take care of her 24 hours. Mani has started caring for Shagun so much that he shifts to her room and also takes care of her diet. Shagun feels happy, but Mani tells her that he only cares for a new born and Shagun should not expect more.

Ishita comes to Bhalla house, Raman asks about Pihu’s wound. Ishita throws a bowl of cold water on his face. Raman and everyone get shocked. She shouts at Raman. She asks him to get in the senses, he showed his daughters and everyone that how immature he is. She warns him not to show his drunken face to her daughters ever.

Pihu is scared, she falls sick. Ishita asks Romi to get the first-aid box from the Bhalla house. Raman comes to know about Pihu’s fever, he runs to meet Pihu. Pihu gets scared to see Raman. Ishita requests him to stay away from Pihu because she has seen Raman shouting and abusing in a drunken state and now she is under trauma. But, Raman gets rigid and gets more close to Pihu. Mr. Bhalla and Ishita push him outside the house.

On the other hand, Romi and Mihika are also facing unwanted separation. They meet secretly to spend time with each other. Next day, Param stops Simmi at her building compound, Simmi gets angry at him and says that because of him, Raman and Ishita are separated. Param is surprised to hear that, but he is more interested in knowing whether she has accepted Gaurav’s proposal or not. Simmi wonders and asks why he wants to know that. Gaurav is also standing nearby, he hears them fighting. Gaurav takes advantage of the situation, he throws all the blame on Param and says to Simmi that Param is trying to create misunderstanding between them. Simmi says she wants to reconsider Gaurav’s marriage proposal. She says that its high time, she should also move on. Simmi sits in Gaurav’s car and they leave. Param looks on.

Raman plans to talk to Ishita in private. He secretly comes to Vishwa’s house and finds her sitting on the couch. He throws a blanket on her from back and covers her face, he forcefully pulls her in a separate room. He says that he just wants to talk to her once, he removes the blanket and gets shocked to see Shagun. He accidentally pulled Shagun instead of Ishita.

