Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th April 2017 full episode written update: When everyone sees Raman cry as Adi leaves, they make fun of him.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5th April 2017 full episode written update: Raman sheds tears for his son, as Adi leaves to Hissar.

Raman finds Ishita packing more grocery for Adi early morning. He makes fun of her and says that Adi is just going to stay alone for a month. Both Madhavi and Toshi have packed food for Adi. Seeing so much stuff, Adi feels like he is going for a war. He hugs everyone. Mani comes with Aaliya and Shagun and tells Adi that he has arranged a hotel stay for Adi in Hisar. Adi refuses and tells that he will manage alone. Ishita feels proud. Adi signals Aaliya to secretly reach the place from where Adi is planning to pick her up. Aaliya makes an excuse that she has to meet her friend right now so she has to leave. Shagun lets her leave.

The family members are gathered in the parking area, they wish good luck to Adi. Raman gets emotional, he starts crying, Ishita and others laugh at him. Ishita tells Adi that she is coming along with him. Everyone support her decision, Adi tries to avoid it as his plan to take Aaliya with him will be spoiled. Ishita is firm and sits in the car. She doesn’t let Adi inform Aaliya about it either.

There, Bala misunderstands Romi. He thinks that Romi has sent the lady to his coaching institute. He shouts at Romi who is completely clueless. He wonders why Bala is acting so strange. Bala says that Romi has done something so cheap. He warns Romi not to do it again. He still loves Vandi as much as before. Romi gets to know that it is Mihika who had sent her friend to Bala. Her friend is also alone and Mihika feels that Bala and Seema can fill the emptiness in each other’s life. Romi suggests her to not take such immature steps.

There, Adi is worried as Ishita is not even letting him call Aaliya while driving. She, in fact, takes his phone and checks who is calling him regularly. Adi is tensed, he doesn’t want to be caught. Ishita asks him to stop the car. Adi is shocked when he finds Raman and Aaliya there. Ishita makes fun of Adi and Aaliya, she says that they cannot fool their parents. She and Raman found it fishy that Aaliya said bye to Adi without crying. Adi was also behaving very cool while leaving. They laugh at Adi and Aaliya. Raman allows Aaliya to go with Adi. Ishita says that she wants Aaliya to help Adi in settling down as now Aaliya is responsible for Adi’s well-being. Adi takes the luggage bag of Aaliya from Raman’s car and drives with Aaliya to Hissar.

