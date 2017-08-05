Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok Proposes to Shagun

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok comes with flowers and wedding card and proposes to Shagun Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 5 August 2017 full episode written update: Ashok comes with flowers and wedding card and proposes to Shagun

Ruhi gets drunk by having mojito, which she thought was virgin mojito. Ruhi tells Nikhil that he is a nice guy and she doesn’t understand why Aadi doesn’t like him. There Shagun comes with chicken and Roshni tells Shagun to not have chicken at home as they don’t eat chicken during “saavan”. Nikhil calls Aaliya for helping him with Ruhi.

Ishita and Santoshi were discussing about Shagun and Roshni’s incident when Roshni comes and asks them to not worry about her as she is there for Ishita and she didn’t mind Shagun’s behaviour. Ishita calls Kiran and apologises to her about Mrs Iyer’s rude behaviour.

Pihu calls Shagun for helping her with her fancy dress competition and they start searching for some stones for her dress then suddenly Ishita and Raman’s wedding photo falls and while she was going to see that photo then suddenly Ashok comes with flowers and wedding card and proposes to her with a ring and he tells her that she is his lucky charm and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her when suddenly Pihu comes and takes Shagun away for helping her out.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein, which has completed 37 seasons, is loosely based on Manju Kapur’s novel Custody. The Star Plus show stars Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee and Kaushal Kapoor among others.

