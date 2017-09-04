Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Nikhil that Riya is his daughter

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil encounters Pooja. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th September 2017 full episode written update: Nikhil encounters Pooja.

Ruhi comes to living room and asks Neelu for a cup of tea and Mihika shows her the pictures Pihu sent to them. Ruhi asks her to tell Pihu to send some more pictures with everyone. She asks Mihika how is that Pooja as she has met her. Mihika tells her that she and Mr Garewal hate that man because he left her as she was a girl child. She tells her that even Raman is upset with him as well. Mihika tells her of being ignorant towards Riya and how Mr Garewal and Pooja reacted when Ishita tried talking to them.

There Pihu tells Riya that Raman and Ishita have landed and are on their way home. Raman says to Ishita that Pooja and Mr Garewal are so nice but when he recalls that man his mood turns furious. Ishita wonders how she’ll talk about Ruhi and Nikhil. Riya tells Pihu that she misses her dad a lot and Pihu asks her to pray to Ganesh ji and he’ll definitely grant her wish.

Pihu sends pictures to the family group and Ruhi gets shocked to see Pooja with Pihu and Riya and understands the picture. She decides to tell about this to Nikhil and Ishita.

Ruhi tells Nikhil that Riya is his daughter and Nikhil says he is leaving immediately but Ruhi calms him down and promises him that she’ll get him his daughter.

Mr Garewal says to Raman that they should leave to get Ganpati. Raman says Ishita and kids are ready when Pooja comes and says to Mr Garewal that she has some work to do so she can’t come. Maid asks Pooja if she has ordered prasad. Pooja gets angry at her for reminding her too late and asks her to tell driver to get the prasad but the maid tells her that it should’ve been pretty ordered. Ishita says she knows how to make it as they make a similar sweet in Tamil Nadu as well so she’ll make it. Pooja thanks her and goes to her room and Raman says to her she was supposed to go with him. Ishita says prasad is more important right now. Raman and Mr Garewal leave with kids and Ishita leaves with Nanny to get ingredients from market while Nanny tells her that the door should be left open as it is Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nikhil books two tickets for Mumbai and they leave for there. Raman and Mr Garewal are at pandal where kids are choosing Ganpati’s idol meanwhile two suspicious men hide some diamonds in the modak of the idol which Ruhi and Riya had chosen. Nikhil and Ruhi reach Mumbai and Nikhil says he’ll go and and talk to Pooja himself and asks her to stay back meanwhile. Ruhi insists on coming along or asking Ishita for help but Nikhil restraints her.

Nikhil goes to pooja’s house and asks her why did she lie and why she kept his daughter away from him. He says she didn’t want a child in the first place then why didn’t she give the child to him. Pooja says she had to lie to her father to seek his sympathy. Nikhil asks her why did she lie to him and why didn’t she gave him the child and Pooja says her dad gave her all that she wanted because of that child so she wasn’t a fool to give him the child and any way he wouldn’t have provided her with what she needed. Pooja asks him to leave but he says he’ll tell the truth to Mr Garewal.

Raman picks up Ganpati’s idol and the suspicious men also pick up a similar idol. While Pihu collides with that men and he gives a stare to Raman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd