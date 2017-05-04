Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini stops the guy who has come to show wedding pictures to Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Roshini does another good job, she cleverly takes Gagan’s friend away from the venue and asks him to hand over the pictures to her. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Roshini does another good job, she cleverly takes Gagan’s friend away from the venue and asks him to hand over the pictures to her.

The episode starts with the performances of the grandparents of the family. Mr. Bhalla, Toshi, Madhavi and Mr. Iyer all dance together and everyone enjoys it to the fullest. Shagun is annoyed due to Ishita. She feels more disgusted when she hears her guests’ negative comments because they find arrangements very downmarket. They provoke Shagun by saying that they were expecting celebrities and movie stars in the function. There, Roshini is worried as Gagan can anytime send his person with Adi and Roshini’s marriage pictures. Romi is also keeping an eye on Roshini as he thinks that she is planning something nasty.

Roshini is shadowing Ishita everywhere as she doesn’t want her to meet Gagan’s person. Madhavi is waiting for her guruji who is specially invited to give his blessings to Adi and Aaliya. Roshini finds out that Gagan’s friend has entered into the party and he is looking for Ishita. Madhavi learns that the guruji’s car is stuck in the parking due to the chaos of wrongly parked cars. Bala announces the car numbers and asked the owners to park those cars properly and give the way to guruji’s car as he cannot walk till the entrance. One of Sahgun’s guests get adamant and refuses to do that. Madhavi requests her guruji to wait for some more time, but he gets frustrated and he leaves the venue. Madhavi gets upset and goes to Shagun’s guests. They have an argument and Shagun gets irked. Instead of making her friends understand the reason, she takes their side and insults Madhavi. Ishita, Raman and others also come there. Raman doesn’t like Shagun’s friends’ behaviour and he gets louder. The ladies get angry and leave the function which makes Shagun very furious. She also plans to leave the function. Ishita, Aaliya and others request her to stay, but she says that she will not tolerate the dominance of the groom’s family anymore. Just then, Roshini comes with the guruji and makes the atmosphere light. She has managed to stop guruji. Madhavi gets cheerful and thanks Roshini.

Roshini does another good job, she cleverly takes Gagan’s friend away from the venue and asks him to hand over the pictures to her. She threatens him that she will shout and call everyone here. He can be arrested for gatecrashing. He gets scared and gives the envelope to Roshini.

