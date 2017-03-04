Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman and Ishita enjoy a romantic date

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman apologises to Ishita and asks her to forgive him. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th March 2017 full episode written update: Raman apologises to Ishita and asks her to forgive him.

The episode starts when Nidhi opens the door and finds the police there. She gets scared. The police come to check the personal documents of the working staff in each house of the society. They tell Shagun to be careful as one of her neighbours was looted by his working staff. Shagun confirms that she has all the required documents of her maid and driver. Later on, Nidhi comes to Shagun’s room and reminds her that Gulabo has not submitted her documents till now.

At the restaurant, Raman switches off his and Ishita’s mobile and says he doesn’t want any disturbance today. He asks Ishita for a dance and they both dance to a melodious romantic song. Ishita is very happy, she smiles and thanks to Raman. He says that they both are struggling while living alone, it is not possible for him to live without her. He asks her to come back.

There Nidhi is trying to scare Shagun that these days governesses are not good, they kidnap the kids and sell them off. It is very important to know everything about Gulabo. Toshi is angry at Mr Bhalla, she says she doesn’t like Param being involved in any family matters. Mr Bhalla says that Gaurav is not a family member, he is the one who should not be informed about any family matters. Param is Ananya’s father, he will not do anything wrong, he has changed. Toshi doesn’t agree. In fact, she secretly calls Gaurav and asks him to spy on Param and get something against him. If he gets any pieces of evidence against Param then she will be able to prove that Param is not a good person in front of Mr Bhalla. Gaurav smiles and says he will help her.

Raman drops Ishita at Mani’s house. He again apologises to Ishita and asks her to forgive him. He requests her to come back home. Ishita says that Raman needs some more time to change. She says that Raman needs to work on anger management. She knows that Raman loves her very much, but at the time of crisis he behaves inappropriately. He treats Ishita as a garbage bag, questions her motherhood. He forgets everything and calls Ishita stepmother of their kids. Ishita says that she also misses Raman and all the family members, but for the better future of her daughters, she is bound to take such a step. Also, she says that practically Shagun needs them more as Mani is very busy these days. She also tells Raman about Mani’s strange behaviour. Raman knows everything, but he listens to Ishita. She says that she is very happy from Gulabo, she is fully confident that Gulabo will help her in taking care of Shagun during her delivery days. Raman feels weird.

Next morning, while eating breakfast, Ruhi observes Ishita lost in the memories of Raman. Shagun and Aalia are also present there. They all pull Ishita’s leg. Ishita feels shy, just then Gulabo comes. Now everyone starts asking the details of the date Ishita had with Raman. Ishita runs away. Shagun asks Gulabo to give her personal documents as they need to be submitted for police verification. Gulabo aka Raman gets tensed, she asks why it is needed, and that she is not a thief. Shagun says that it is a routine procedure. Nidhi wonders why Gulabo is making excuses.

