Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th June full episode written update: Shagun and Mani give them Europe tour package

In the first scene Aaliya goes to meet Shagun who gives her a Europe tour package for honeymoon. While Aadi on the other hand is seeking Raman’s advice as to where to take Aaliya for honeymoon. Raman suggests that Aadi take Aaliya to Kerala as Aadi wants to do it with his own savings. Aadi does the bookings and Raman goes and tells Ishita about how grown up their son’s behaviour is. Ishita is very happy about it. Aaliya comes home and before Aadi could tell her anything she breaks the news of Shagun gifting them the Europe tour and Raman and Ishita also listen to that. Aadi doesn’t tell her about his plan.

Ishita says to Raman that Aadi should tell Aaliya about his plan as she should know what her husband planned for her. Raman says that she should let them take these decisions by themselves as they are husband and wife and they won’t like other people interference much. Ishita understands and suggests that they can make use of the Kerala trip as the bookings have been already done.

Mr Bhalla asks Aadi and Aaliya to be careful while traveling and Santoshi and other ladies in the house give a list to Aadi which has what they want him to fetch from there. Aadi says his complete savings would be spent in this so he won’t be able to get all that stuff. Aaliya says to Aadi that he should not say no to them and she will get all that stuff from there. Santoshi asks Aaliya where would she get the money from and Aaliya tells her that Mani has given her credit card she’ll use them. Santoshi asks her to not show off her card and they don’t want anything from Mani’s money and if she needs anything she should ask Raman.

Next we see Raman and Ishita in their room having small talk about the same incident and Santoshi comes there and asks Raman if he has arranged credit card for Aadi. Ishita says to her that she should not take that seriously as Aaliya considers them as her family. Santoshi says that she understands, but that Aaliya should also understand that she should not depend on her father for such small things and now she is a member of Bhalla family so she should ask them if she wants anything.

