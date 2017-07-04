Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi thanks his partner and investors instead of Raman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to get the gift for him and overhears Mani and Shagun talking in the corridor. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita goes to get the gift for him and overhears Mani and Shagun talking in the corridor.

Ishita and Bala are discussing about Kiran and Ishita asks him if he could see Kiran anywhere. Bala shows her that she is sitting at a table alone. Ishita takes Bala there and introduces him to Kiran. Raman takes Ishita aside and tells her that Aadi is going to thank him in his speech so he has to prepare for the speech. Shagun and Mani are talking to Mr Roy and Mr Taneja. Mr Roy thanks her for putting his daughter to the rehab and keeping it a secret from media. He asks Mani if he needs any investment in any of his projects and Shagun says they have an upcoming project which needs investment. Mr Taneja says even Aadi is very talented and he should start his own business instead of being overshadowed by Raman. Mani says he is wise enough to think of what is better for him. Raman asks her what he should add in the speech and says that he thinks being supportive like Kiran is very important and praises Kiran more. Ishita says that all his efforts will go in vein as she is not that jealous type. Raman says she only was pushing her to befriend Kiran more and more. Ishita says it’s getting too much when some one comes to call her at reception. Ishita asks Raman to prepare his speech as he will have to make changes where ever there is Kiran’s name and she goes to reception. There Roshni is waiting with some paper to get them signed by Ishita. Ishita signs them and asks Roshni to join the party as the driver would take them back. Roshni says that it’s her work so she’ll take them back. Ishita asks her if she is sure there isn’t anything that she is hiding from her. Roshni assures her and Ishita goes in. Shagun stops Roshni and asks if she is here to attend the party. Roshni denies and apologises to her calling her aunty. Shagun says she isn’t her aunty and asks her to stay away from Aaliya’s family. Shagun adds that she shouldn’t go and bitch about this to Ishita.

Next we see everyone standing around the stage where Aadi is all set to address the guests. Ishita goes to get the gift for him and overhears Mani and Shagun talking in the corridor. Where Mani asks Shagun to stop interfering in Aadi and Aaliya’s lives but Shagun says they are her kids. And she knows what is right for them. Mani says Aadi is grown up and he knows what is good for him. But Shagun says that Aadi should thank his partners and investors instead of blabbering ‘Papa’. Mani asks if Aadi agreed to her and Shagun says obviously Aadi knew she is right.

Aadi starts his speech and everyone assumes he is talking about Raman but towards the end he discloses that he was talking about Mr Taneja and Mr Roy. Ishita rushes to stop him but he had already taken their names. Everyone in the family is disheartened including Aaliya.

Next we see Ruhi making bed for Pihu and Pihu thinks if she should tell Ruhi what happened with her in school then Ruhi won’t let her go to school the next day. Pihu says she doesn’t want to go to school but when Ruhi asks the reason she says she is exhausted from the party. Ruhi says she has to go and leaves. There Aaliya asks Aadi why he didn’t thank Raman and Aadi says he knows he loves him but it is important to praise the partners and investors.

Pihu thinks she should tell Ishita about the same and she goes to her, whereas Ishita is already tensed because of what happened at the party. Pihu senses that and instead of telling her that, she just assures her that she won’t hurt them like Aadi did. Pihu leaves the room and Raman enters and Ishita asks if he is okay. Raman says he is good and says it is necessary to do such things in business. Ishita tells him that Shagun has asked Aadi to start his own business as Mr Roy and Mr Taneja will invest for him. But Raman says his son is wise and he knows what is right.

