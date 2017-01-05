Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman and family gets worried after Ishita goes missing

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is at Pihu’s nature camp as Pihu lied to her teacher and called Ishita urgently there. Gaurav surprises Simmi by sending a tattoo artist in her house. He says he doesn’t want her to hire an inefficient person for tattoo making, also he doesn’t want to spoil her mood. Simmi welcomes him to the party and asks the tattoo artist to sit in her room. She will select the design first. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is at Pihu’s nature camp as Pihu lied to her teacher and called Ishita urgently there. Gaurav surprises Simmi by sending a tattoo artist in her house. He says he doesn’t want her to hire an inefficient person for tattoo making, also he doesn’t want to spoil her mood. Simmi welcomes him to the party and asks the tattoo artist to sit in her room. She will select the design first.

Raman and Toshi check for Gaurav with Simmi. Simmi says he is a friend. Raman takes Romi’s phone and tries to call Ishita. Toshi gets a cake for the celebration. Adi and Romi have plans to throw the cake on Suhail’s face. Adi throws the cake but Suhail saves himself and cakes goes on the floor.

Toshi comes and scolds everyone. Romi puts the entire blame on Adi. Everyone beats Adi. Suhail thanks Ruhi for hinting him about it in advance. Raman is worried for Ishita as its 12 in midnight and Ishita is still missing. Everyone cheers up and greets each other. Raman tells everyone that he is not able to contact Ishita.

He complains that Ishita is careless, she should have informed him, how can she take so much time in shopping. Ruhi says Ishimaa is not so irresponsible. She panics and pulls Suhail outside to share that she is doubtful, she doesn’t want Ishita to be harmed by the blackmailer. Suhail says, the blackmailer will not do that as he is getting money in two days without parents and police involvement. Romi and Adi go to the market to search for Ishita.

The tattoo artist comes to Simmi and says that he waited for long and now he is leaving. Simmi says sorry, but Gaurav comes and scolds him. He asks him to stay for more time. Raman goes inside to check her patient’s phone diary. He gets a call from Ishita, she says sorry to Raman that she is not with the family at this moment. Ishita tells that she is at Pihu’s nature camp as Pihu lied to her teacher and called Ishita urgently there. She says Pihu wants to spend her new year eve with Ishimaa.

When Raman asks her why did she not informed him about it, Ishita gets surprised and says she had informed him about it through SMS. She asks Raman to check his inbox, Raman checks and tells that he was not able to read it as the phone was in the room. Ishita also says that there is no network and she is calling from a teacher’s mobile. She is missing Raman there and asks him to take care of Ruhi and enjoy the party. Raman says he is also missing her.

Raman comes to the living room and informs everyone about Ishita. He gets a scolding from everyone because he got careless and forgot to check his phone. Simmi asks Raman to become ‘murga’ but Ruhi saves him. They all dance together.

