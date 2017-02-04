Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Raman loses his temper after failing to convince Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Shagun’s news of pregnancy pleases Mani Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Shagun’s news of pregnancy pleases Mani

Raman is not able to understand Ishita’s real issues with him. He starts arguing with her and says that he cares for her and that is why he planned the dinner especially to woo her. Ishita smirks and says he is planning and plotting as if it’s a challenge for him. She gets upset and leaves the restaurant in the taxi. Raman runs after her.

Mani takes Shagun to a doctor. They get to know that Shagun is pregnant. Aaliya is very excited when she learns that Mani and Shagun are going to become parents. She shares her happiness with Mani and says that now everything will get smooth and blissful in their lives. Shagun also feels happy to see Mani excited for about the news.

Raman stops Ishita at the parking, he again apologises to Ishita but in a very casual way. He asks Ishita to forgive and stop embarrassing their marriage in front of everyone. Ishita says that he only feels guilty for a short duration, he will again shout and insult her in public places. Raman says that Ishita is overreacting. Ishita says that Raman has always doubted her motherly love, he raises questions about her love for kids whenever he feels like. She will not tolerate it anymore.

Ishita returns home. Vishwa sees her in stress. He advises her to take back her decision as all this is making her more sad and stressed. Ishita says she knows that whole family is getting affected by her decision, but it’s high time to take a strong action and bring Raman on the right path.

While sleeping, Ishita recalls all the fights and arguments she had with Raman in the past few months. It seems Ishita is also missing Raman and it’s difficult for her to stay away from him. But, she decides to remain firm. Raman calls Ishita, but she doesn’t attend as it is late in the night. Raman calls her continuously, Ishita finally receives his call. Raman is drunk. He asks Ishita to come outside otherwise he will break the door.

Ishita comes out. Raman pulls her to his house and says it is too much now, he won’t let her stay in her house. Mr. Bhalla and Romi hear the noise, they come out and stop Raman. Mr. Bhalla scolds Raman and says that Ishita did the right thing and he doesn’t deserve to be her husband. Next day, Toshi requests Mr. Bhalla to convince Ishita to attend an award function with Raman. Toshi tells him that Raman is getting an award for business entrepreneurship, it is a big day for him and he wants to attend it with his wife and daughters.

Mr. Bhalla doesn’t agree, he says he won’t ask Ishita about it. Raman behaved like an animal with her last night and Mr. Bhalla doesn’t want Ishita to do anything for Raman. Toshi says that they should forget such petty issues as it is between the husband and wife. They should think about Raman’s daughters who would like to accompany their father. Ishita hears them.

