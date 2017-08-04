Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun sees Ruhi when she is hypnotised

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets a call from Kiran that there is something wrong with Pihu’s school bus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 4 August 2017 full episode written update: Ishita gets a call from Kiran that there is something wrong with Pihu’s school bus

Ishita shows that photo from Shagun’s phone to police but police doesn’t accept that photo by giving the reason that it is not clear and they want shagun to speak the truth to them and this is the only option by which they can help Raman. Ruhi’s car gets hit by another car while she was thinking about Raman and Mani’s case. Her car gets damaged and she calls someone for help and meanwhile she goes to a bar and waits for her car to get fixed.

There Ishita gets a call from Kiran that there is something wrong with Pihu’s school bus and Ruhi is not picking her up, Kiran then suggests that she’ll pick her up.

Ruhi sees Nikhil in the bar having alcohol and she asks him not to drink, but Nikhil forces her to accompany him and says that alcohol releases all the pain. Ruhi ask Nikhil what pain is bothering him ?

Aadi shows that photo to Ishita in his laptop for clearer version and they see a logo on the murderer’s shirt and Ishita tells Aadi that this logo is of Talwar’s who make customised shirts and they then go to Talwar’s for investigating about that shirt.

Meanwhile Kiran comes with kids and on seeing them with ice cream Mrs Iyer gets angry and behaves rudely with Kiran. Ishita asks at Talwar’s about the shirt and the attendant searches for the entry in their register but entry is missing.

