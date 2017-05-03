Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini warns Gagan not to harm Adi and his family

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd May 2017 full episode written update: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd May 2017 full episode written update:

The episode starts with Raman, who is angry at Adi and Aaliya. He is worried that Roshini’s closeness to Bhalla family can drag them into some trouble. He is totally against Roshini’s involvement in the couple dance. Ishita says that it is a new generation and they think very differently. So, it’s better that Raman should not take things negatively. Raman says that still they should find some accommodation for Roshini as she cannot stay in the Bhalla house forever. Ishita understands what Raman wants to say. She says, she will take care of it.

Roshini finds Gagan outside the banquet hall. She goes to him and says that she is very happy after marriage. Gagan asks what is happening inside. Roshini says that Adi’s family wants them to marry again. Gagan smiles and says he is not a fool. He understood the drama Roshini did before him. He scolds Roshini as she is helping Adi to rescue. Roshini answers back with full confidence. She threatens Gagan and says not to spoil Adi and his family’s happiness. She blames Gagan for her misery, she says, because of his rigidness and false pride, Roshini’s life has become so miserable. She says that she doesn’t deserve to be a daughter-in-law of such family. Still, she has been pushed into the marriage without consent. Gagan says that because of Adi she is in trouble, Adi has killed Chandan. But, Roshini says that if this is the case, then Gagan should have gone to the police and would have asked for the justice. The villagers did nothing, moreover, they played with Roshini’s life. Now, she will not let Gagan and the villagers to harm the Bhalla family.

Gagan is shocked to see Roshini’s changed personality. He says that she is getting spoiled in the city. He says that he will see her. Roshini threatens him that if he will try to do anything bad then she will go to the police and disclose all Gagan’s illegal business secrets and criminal offences. Gagan will be in jail. Roshini asks Gagan to leave her and Adi’s family alone, otherwise she can also teach a lesson to him. Just then, Ishita comes and finds them together. Ishita asks Gagan to come inside, but Gagan says that he has some work and he will come later to meet Adi. Roshini is relieved that Gagan did not say anything to Ishita. Later, Ishita tells Roshini that she has asked Adi to send her Roshini’s marriage pictures. It will be helpful to find out the details of her husband. Roshini gets scared.

Also read | Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd May 2017 full episode written update: Roshini replaces Aaliya as Adi’s bride

Shagun goes to Aaliya and asks why Raman and Ishita were shouting at her. Aaliya tells her the reason. Shagun feels that it is a very minor thing and Ishita should not have shouted at Aaliya. Shagun doesn’t like Ishita’s dominance over Aaliya. But, Aaliya says that she has no issues as Ishita is always like her mother. And, also that including Roshini in a couple dance was a mistake. Shagun says that it happens with all the marriages. The mother-in-law who seems good becomes very annoying after the marriage. She takes Aaliya with her and goes to Ishita to talk to her. Shagun tells Ishita that she did wrong with Aaliya. It is Aaliya’s special day and Ishita spoilt her mood. Ishita wonders why Shagun is interfering. Ishita says that Aaliya is like her daughter. She took care of Aaliya as a mother for a good 8 years. Ishita says that she has full right to make Aaliya understand what is wrong and what is right.

There, Roshini is worried as Gagan has sent the marriage pictures through his man. The person is looking for Ishita to hand over the pictures to her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd