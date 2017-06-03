Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd June full episode written update: Aadi gets a clean chit from court

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd June full episode written update: Aaliya and Adi’s marriage is legalised by the court. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd June full episode written update: Aaliya and Adi’s marriage is legalised by the court.

Roshni helps everyone escape from through the back door and come face to face with Gagan and his troop. Gagan points a gun at Raman and Raman asks him to fight man to man without arms. Gagan takes up the challenge and Raman and Bala fight with Gagan and his troop. Raman, Bala and Mihika succeed in escaping, and also help Roshni and her sister Prabhjot.

Raman and Bala take Roshni and her sister directly to police station and make them register their statement. Gagan calls and tells Ashok about the whole incident, Ashok asks him to leave Khandpur. Next we see the police inspector come to Gagan’s house and arrest him. In the court, the next day, Roshni tells the judge that she and Aadi were forced to marry and she had to lie because of Gagan and Gagan accepts his crime and says he wanted to punish Aadi because his brother died because of him. The judge asks Roshni who filed their annulment, Roshni points to the lawyer sitting beside judge Baweja.

The lawyer comes to witness box and says that he didn’t file the paper to the judge as he burnt them because Gagan bribed him. The judge cancels his licence and gives his final verdict of annulment of Roshni and Aadi’s marriage and terms Aadi and Aaliya’s marriage as legal. The lawyer recalls how Ashok forced him to lie in the court by offering to send his son abroad for studies.

There outside court Ishita and Raman thank Roshni’s mom and asks for her permission if Roshni can stay with them till she completes her studies to become and IAS officer. There is a celebratory mood at home and Santoshi welcomes Aaliya with Aadi. And Mihika and Romi give them a gift which is a stay at honeymoon suite at a five star hotel. Raman sneakily asks Ishita if she wants to go.

