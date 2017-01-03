Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd January 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi gets happy when Raman invites Suhail for the New Year party

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail gets an entry again inside Ruhi’s house. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd January 2017 full episode written update: Suhail gets an entry again inside Ruhi’s house.

Everyone is sitting in Ruhi’s room, discussing the good and bad things of the passing year. Ruhi asks Aaliya how she came to know that she is in love with Adi. Aaliya tells that Adi helped her in good and bad times, he always stood for her and that’s when she realised that she is in love with him. Ruhi recalls about Sohail and how he is also helping her in bad times. He feels for her and does a lot of things to cheer her up. Just then, Ruhi gets a call from Suhail. He wishes her new year and asks her well being. Adi feels good to see Ruhi smiling and thinks they cheered her up. Romi points out that it is something else, the way she is smiling, it looks there is someone in her life.

Ishita is coming back, but she gets a call and she hurriedly boards the taxi to go somewhere.

In Bhalla’s house, everyone is ready to start the party. Mr. Bhalla comes and checks on the decoration, food and music. He checks from Raman about Ishita. Raman tells that she is coming, she went to buy the project work for Pihu. Raman asks Adi to invite Suhail to the party. Suhail gets happy and asks Adi whether Raman has invited him. Ruhi gets very happy. Gaurav calls Simmi to wish new year to her. He asks Simmi for her new year resolution, Simmi very excitedly tells him that she wants go for the permanent tattoo. Gaurav dislikes Simmi’s idea of a tattoo and says it is a stupid resolution. Simmi doesn’t like his comments, she puts down the call.

In Mani’s house, Shagun wants to celebrate the New Year with Mani. She sees Mani getting ready for some party, she decides to stop Mani. She acts drunk and depressed with the wine bottle in her hand in front of Mani to gain his attention. Mani takes her to the bedroom, she starts crying and tells that she is very lonely and she wants Mani to be with her. Mani feels sympathetic and hugs her. She feels sorry that she is doing drama but she doesn’t find any other way to woo him. Mani feels for her and stays.

Sohail joins the party. Raman and Romi welcome him. Sohail asks where Ishita is, Raman asks Adi about her. Raman tries Ishita’s number but she is not picking it up. Ruhi and Sohail greet each other. Ruhi tells Raman to call Suhail on the dance floor. Raman announces Suhail’s name, he tells everyone that he is a very good dancer. Suhail dances on the beats of ‘Humma Humma’. Everyone enjoys his dance and his company. They all dance together.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd