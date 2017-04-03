Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd April 2017 written update: Mani offers a business proposal to Adi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd April 2017 written update: Shagun gives Adi’s custody officially to Ishita. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3rd April 2017 written update: Shagun gives Adi’s custody officially to Ishita.

The episode starts with Shagun telling Mani and Aaliya about how she lost her baby. She tells that the miscarriage happened due to a tussle between her and Nidhi. Later, she went for medical treatment with the help of Raman. Mani feels guilty, he says that he is responsible for this loss. Shagun says that she will leave the house now, but Mani express his love for Shagun and accepts Shagun as his wife.

In the next scene, Shagun goes to the Bhalla house with Mani and Aaliya to meet Ishita. She surprises everyone by giving Adi’s custody officially to Ishita. Ishita gets emotional. Shagun says she did this for a reason. She tells Ishita that she told Mani about the miscarriage and Mani has accepted her after hearing it. Shagun and Mani will now live like a happy couple and adopt Aaliya officially as their daughter. Now, if she will be a mother of Aaliya then she cannot be a mother to her daughter’s husband. They laugh and hug each other. Shagun also tells Ishita that Mani is now ready to accept Adi as his son-in-law.

Mani comes to Raman’s office to give a business proposal to Adi. Mani asks Adi to run his factory which is a sick unit and located in suburbs, so if Adi will run the project successfully, he will be able to prove himself. Adi happily accepts the proposal and says he will meet the expectations. Adi tells Aaliya about it and also says that he will be away from her for one month. Aaliya is happy that everything is sorted and they will soon get married. Raman informs Ishita and Shagun about Adi’s decision. They both are happy for Adi and Aaliya.

Toshi and Mihika also share their happiness with Ishita. Mihika says that Aaliya will be a very good daughter-in-law. Now, they are only worried for Adi and Ruhi’s dispute. Ishita meets Raman at the coffee shop and shares her worries about Adi and Ruhi’s fight. She wants a solution for it. Raman says that they should not interfere any more as the kids are adult now. Ishita is worried that their home will break if Ruhi keeps on insulting her elder brother like this. Raman suggests to take their kids to a counsellor.

Ruhi comes to Adi to taunt him. She tries to act polite and congratulates him for getting a new project. She shows her concern that one month is very less for Adi to run a sick unit. When Adi tries to ignore her, she pities Aaliya that her marriage will again be postponed because Adi will not be able to perform as always. Adi gets angry and says that he will break Ruhi’s arrogance.

