Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st May full episode written update: Aadi gets bail

The episode starts with Raman sleeping while Ishita comes to the room and wakes him up saying that they have a court case date today in the court and she also tells him that she is going out for some important work. Ishita goes to meet Aadi in jail where she tells him that no lawyer is ready to take up his case. Aadi panics thinking of how he would get out of this when no lawyer is ready to accept his case. Ishita consoles him and says something to him that calms him down.

In the next scene, we see Raman and Ishita in court where Raman gets furious and asks Ishita what will they do when they don’t have even a lawyer. The judge comes in and asks about the lawyers who are taking up the case from both parties. A lawyer stands up from prosecution and the judge asks Aadi about his lawyer. Raman asks Mani how long would it take Monika’s friend to reach here. Meanwhile, Aadi says to the judge that he’ll prosecute the case himself. Ishita stands up and tells the judge that no lawyer is ready to take up their case so according to law Aadi has a right to defend himself.

The judge orders for a break when Raman and Mani ask Ishita what she is up to. Ishita says there is no point of waiting for the next date as Aadi will have to stay in jail till then, and they anyway have no option left till Mihika’s friend arrives. Raman says to Mani that Ishita is right. A man comes there and tells them that he is the one they were looking for, whom Aadi helped. He says Aadi was not alone and when Raman shows him Roshni’s picture he recognises her.

There Ashok shouts at Judge Baweja when he gets to know that Aadi is fighting his own case. The judge tells him that this is according to law. Romi gets Mihika’s friend there who is a lawyer and he takes up Aadi’s case in front of the judge. The proceedings begin and the man who Aadi helped says that Aadi is a good man and that he helped him to pay the fee to a lawyer so he can fight his case. He says he wasn’t alone there. The opponent lawyer asks for the proof of his present lawyer’s office and the man shows his receipt. The lawyer asks Aadi the same thing but Aadi says he was really tensed so he threw the receipt somewhere.

Aadi’s lawyer says there are always two copies generated and another one must be at lawyer’s office, judge orders police to check and report. Based on this Aadi’s lawyer says it is unfair to keep him in jail till they find missing links and Aadi gets bail. Aaliya and Aadi are in their room and share an emotional moment where Aadi apologises to her for making her go to court when she is supposed to be taken to honeymoon.

There Ishita wonders why Roshni has ditched them and Raman gets angry on her for this. Mr. Bhalla calms them down and asks them to have dinner. Next, we see Neelu and Ishita in the kitchen and Neelu seems upset, upon being asked why by Ishita she tells her that she wants to talk about Roshni to her. And tells her that Roshni is in trouble.

