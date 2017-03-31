Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells media that Adi is an incapable businessman

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya feels bad for Adi who is facing all the insult and embarrassment in front of everyone. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st March 2017 full episode written update: Aaliya feels bad for Adi who is facing all the insult and embarrassment in front of everyone.

The episode starts at the launch party, where Ruhi has created a scene. She keeps on insulting Adi in front of the family members, guests and media people. When Adi tries to calm her down, she bursts into anger. She shouts that she is better than Adi and she deserves all the appreciation and credit in their business. She mocks Adi that he doesn’t have any business sense and because of him their company always suffered a loss. Her self-appreciation and proud speech makes Ishita and family quite embarrassed. Aaliya feels bad for Adi who is facing all the insult and embarrassment in front of everyone. Adi, with almost tears in his eyes, pulls Ruhi away from the stage. Ishita asks Adi to take Ruhi home. But due to alcohol and anger, Ruhi stretches it further. She talks to media about her clashes with Adi. She says that she is the real business woman of the family, Adi is just the liability to their father Raman Bhalla. The reporters also start nitpicking the issue which make Adi furious. He tries to push them away and because of the pushing, he unintentionally hits Ruhi. Finally, Ishita and Bala come and take Ruhi out of the venue.

Next morning, Ishita shares her feelings with Mihika. She says she is shocked to see the behaviour of Adi and Ruhi. She was proud of her upbringing, but now she thinks that she failed to give proper values and maturity to her kids. Mihika asks her to take it as a normal sibling’s fight. Ishita says she wants to slap Ruhi, she says she never thought that Ruhi is so insensitive and mannerless. Just then, Ishita finds Mr. Bhalla is arguing with a media person on the phone. She reads the newspaper and sees an event picture where Adi is hitting Ruhi. Ishita confronts Adi. Adi says that he did not hit Ruhi yesterday, he was just protecting her from the media people. He also tells that few days before, he had raised the hand on Ruhi over her arrogance. Ishita gets angry at him. Ruhi also comes and starts blaming Adi that he is jealous of her i.e. Adi is trying to suppress her through hitting. Ruhi says that Adi intentionally removed Ruhi’s name from the invitation card. Adi also shouts and says that only three cards were printed without her name. And, he tried explaining her, but Ruhi is not listening. Ruhi disagrees and says that Adi is trying to fool her. Raman calls and Ishita asks them to be quiet. Raman is back and he is coming home. Ishita orders them to not fight in front of Raman. Mr. Bhalla says by now he must be aware of it.

Aaliya talks to Adi and asks him to calm down. She asks him to explain to Ruhi that his intentions were not wrong. Shagun comes back, Mani receives her and asks about her well-being. Shagun is looking tense, but she doesn’t share anything with Mani and Aaliya. She locks her door from inside and starts crying. She feels bad to see Mani and Aaliya’s excitement over the baby. Shagun lied to them about her trip, she actually went to the hospital for the treatment post miscarriage. She is afraid to tell Mani about the accident that happened to her because of Nidhi, so she decides to keep the secret to herself.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th March 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi comes drunk to the product launch

Madhavi also gets worried after seeing the newspaper. Bala tells her that Ruhi misbehaved with Adi in the party and now both brother and sister are having ego clashes. Madhavi worries about Toshi so she goes to meet her. Toshi is taking pills and tells Madhavi that the atmosphere at home is very stressed. Madhavi meets Raman outside, she feels guilty and apologises to Raman. Raman smiles and says he is like her son, so Madhavi doesn’t have to feel guilty.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd