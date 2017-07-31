Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st July 2017 full episode written update: Aadi swears that he isn’t hiding anything from Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman calls Aadi and asks him to meet outside home. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st July 2017 full episode written update: Ishita’s husband Raman calls Aadi and asks him to meet outside home.

Ashok puts Shagun on bed and tells Raman and Ishita that he’ll take care of her. As Raman was about to push him out, Ishita asks Raman to leave as Shagun needs rest. Ishita says to Neelu to give a massage to Shagun. Ashok and Raman come out of room and Ashok says to Raman that they are no less than him in doing drama and says the whole Bhalla family is so good at it. Aadi comes there and Ashok says he is having a strong feeling that police has arrested thr wrong Bhalla. Aadi says he went there to meet Aaliya only but Raman asks him to stop and he need not give any clarification to Ashok.

Neelu says Shagun is conscious and they all go in and Shagun says she has no idea what happened. Ashok comes and asks Shagun how she is feeling but Shagun asks him to leave. Ishita on the other hand goes to Aadi and asks what’s he hiding from them as she could read his expressions. Aadi gets hyper and says how can she believe Ashok but not him and Ishita asks him to swear on her and tell. Aadi says he won’t do anything that would hurt her or Raman.

There Ashok calls someone and says that he saw himself that Shagun took Aadi’s name and they have to remove Shagun from their way then no one can save Raman from being hung. Next we see Kiran rings Iyer’s door bell and Ruhi opens the door, Kiran asks where is Kshitija and she has a bag in her hand. Shravan goes to her and asks what is she upto and if she is trying to buy their love but Kiran says Kshitija left her favourite toy at her place so she just came to return that and Kshitija gets excited to see that but shravan asks her to go and get her bag as she is getting late. Kshitija goes and Kiran also leaves with tears in her eyes. Bala asks shravan to go and apologize to Kiran but shravan says he won’t. Madhu follows Kiran and apologizes on Shravan’s behalf but says it must be clear to her now that no one wants her to be a part of this family.

Next Nikhil rings Iyer’s bell and Ruhi opens the door but asks him that she’ll call Aaliya. Nikhil says he isn’t there to meet Aaliya but her. Ruhi says there’s nothing left to talk between them as he has put her opinion to her and he believes Raman is the murderer. Nikhil asks her to stop and let him speak. Nikhil apologizes for saying what comes to his mind and says he feels this the reason of tension between him and Aadi but he won’t let that happen between him and Ruhan. Ruhi forgives him and says she’ll call Aaliya so he can give her the gifts bit Nikhil asks her to listen before assuming and says the gifts are for her.

There Raman calls Aadi and asks him to meet outside home. Raman asks him why did he withdrew so much of amount from office’s petty cash and Aadi says he needed it so what’s the big deal. Raman says it’s just the policy of company that personal expenses are to be borne through credit cards but Aadi yells and says he’s a grown up and is married and he would return the money if it’s such a big issue but won’t give him the account of expenses.

There Ishita reaches Banwari’s house with police and inspector says it’s not right that she is here as she can corrupt any proof but Ishita promises that she won’t touch or interfere. Nikhil shows some records to Ruhi and she says they are her favourite and Nikhil also shows a picture of Ruhan to her which makes her little uncomfortable. Police is searching Banwari’s house when inspector opens the drawer in small temple and finds a lot of cash in there. Ishita is shocked to see that and recalls that she saw someone in black raincoat bribing Banwari.

