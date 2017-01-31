Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita plans to make Suhail confess his crime

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita attaches a time bomb around Nidhi’s body and threatens Suhail. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31st January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita attaches a time bomb around Nidhi’s body and threatens Suhail.

Raman returns home. Simmi is worried for Ruhi, she asks about her. Everyone in the family wants to know about Ruhi’s condition at the remand home. Raman starts shouting and screaming. He blames all the women of the Bhalla family about his and Ruhi’s condition. He says the women of this house think that they are very smart. Mr. Bhalla scolds Raman when he abuses Ishita. Raman says that every time Mr. Bhalla takes Ishita’s side, he always finds her right. Mr. Bhalla says that Ishita is always correct and wise. And if Raman has any issue with it, then he can leave the house. Raman leaves the house immediately. Pihu hears everything and gets scared. Mihika takes her inside. Mr. Bhalla is still angry at Raman. He doesn’t let anyone go after Raman.

Abhishek comes with his team to Suhail’s house to search for Nidhi. He says that Nidhi is missing from jail and if Suhail has any sort of involvement in it, then both the brother and sister will suffer. Suhail is surprised and gets worried about Nidhi.

Raman is drunk when he returns home. Adi and Romi take him to his room. His mental state is not good, as he feels that both his daughters are requesting him to protect them. He cries and feels helpless. Toshi feels that something is going wrong between Raman and Ishita which Raman is hiding. She talks to Raman, who says that he has failed as a father and has been unable to protect his daughter. He explains Ruhi’s miserable condition at the remand home. He also says that he will lose Ruhi forever. Toshi consoles him.

Ishita and Shagun take Nidhi to Suhail’s residence. Seeing Nidhi tied up and under Ishita’s custody, Suhail gets puzzled and angry. Ishita and Shagun threaten him that they will call the police to his house to arrest Nidhi and him. Nidhi’s presence with her brother will double up her prison duration and also according to the law, Suhail will be punished because he helped Nidhi escape from the jail. He will also be sent to jail. Suhail says that this is not true as he has no clue about it. Ishita says nobody will understand his argument as only Suhail has a motive to do that. She blackmails Suhail to write a confession on a paper that he committed the murder and he forced Ruhi to take the blame, otherwise she will call the police.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman fails to get Ruhi out of jail

Param comes to the Bhalla house to meet Raman. Simmi insults him and asks him to leave. Param tells everyone that he has helped Raman in getting the permission from the minister to enter the remand home. Also, he planned to Ruhi’s jailbreak. But, somehow Ruhi is still in the jail and some other prisoner has escaped. Now, the minister demands an explanation from Raman as he is under the suspicion of the police. Param says that he came to inform Raman about it, that he has to meet the minister tomorrow morning. Everyone gets shocked to hear that. Mr.Bhalla gets upset at Raman. He finds Raman very immature and irresponsible who agreed to break the law.

Suhail refuses to sign the confession letter. He asks Ishita and Shagun to call the police, as he has the proof to prove that he has not done it. Ishita says that they have plan B also. Ishita has attached a time bomb around Nidhi’s body, she removes the cloth and threatens Suhail that she will blow up Nidhi if Suhail don’t write the confession letter.