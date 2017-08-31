Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Ishita that she loves Nikhil

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Nikhil that she doesn’t want to know about his past. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 31 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi tells Nikhil that she doesn’t want to know about his past.

Mr Garewal tells them that he knows Riya misses her dad a lot but he isn’t a nice man. He opens her wallet and looks at Riya and Nikhil’s photograph. He tells them that Riya’s mom loved a man a lot and he tried to make her understand that he isn’t good for her and won’t be able to take care of her with his music and he offered her to go to USA and join MBA, but she chose him. He adds that for sometime they were happy but when she got pregnant he asked her to abort the child because it was a girl child. He then tells that he left her and never bothered to know about them.

Mr Garewal says now his daughter is happy and even Riya is happy and they have decided that they will never let that man meet Riya. Raman says it’s a good decision and Ishita asks them to have dinner.

Next morning Ruhi comes to the dining area and apologises to Simmi for getting up late as she couldn’t get alarm. Simmi says Param has dropped the kids but teases her for being lost these days.

Raman is teasing Ishita that she is getting old, however, he still gets compliments of being young. Meanwhile Ruhi comes there and tells Raman that Nikhil didn’t use his night suit and Raman and Ishita asks her if Nikhil is fine. Ruhi says he is fine and says she is going to meet him. Raman asks her to stay at home as Mr Garewal is coming to meet her, especially, as he couldn’t meet her yesterday, and says Nikhil is a grown up man and he can take care of himself.

Ruhi takes Ishita with her and tells her that she is in love with Nikhil. Ishita is surprised and Ruhi gets worried and asks if Ishita is not happy. Ishita says it’s just that it’s difficult for her to absorb and says she hasn’t known him for long, but Ruhi says she knows him enough and it’s not that first love type as they both have faced a heart break earlier.

Ishita says after that heartbreak Raman is more protective of her. Next Ruhi is seen talking to Nikhil on Skype and tells him that she can’t come to meet him because Raman has asked her to stay back as his professor is coming to meet her. Meanwhile, Raman comes there and asks Ruhi to make him Aadi’s protein shake while Ruhi puts her laptop aside hurriedly. Raman sends her to kitchen and checks himself in the mirror and Nikhil sees him and apologizes. Raman gets conscious and says he was just checking if there was something on his shirt. Nikhil says he is going offline and asks him to inform Ruhi that he is coming to meet her.

Nikhil comes there and calls Ruhi to the parking lot and Ruhi asks why he didn’t tell her. Nikhil tells her that he asked Raman to inform her. Nikhil sneezes and says he has sinus and asks her to come along for coffee. Ruhi goes to Ishita and asks her for some anti allergic and informs her that she is going with Nikhil for a coffee and asks to Ishita to handle Raman.

Ishita tries to tell Raman about Ruhi and Nikhil in the bedroom but he starts talking about Riya’s mom and her boyfriend and shows her protectiveness for Ruhi and Ishita couldn’t talk about them. Next morning Raman asks Ruhi where is she going in such hurry and if she has got some award or something. Ruhi says she has done a lot of hard work and will get award soon and leaves to see Nikhil who is waiting for her in the parking lot. Simmi tells Raman that she thinks Ruhi is in some different world these days as she can’t get up on time and doesn’t remember things and is in hurry, but Ishita says that this generation is like this only.

Ruhi collides with Riya’s mom in the parking and apologises to her and rushes to meet Nikhil. Mr Garewal calls for her and gives her some gifts and thanks her. While Ruhi says these weren’t required she says she is in hurry and he can meet Raman at home.

Ruhi sits in Nikhil’s car and he says he wants to tell her about his past and takes out a photograph. Ruhi says she doesn’t want to know anything about his past as she believes in living in today. She takes the photograph and says she isn’t interested but as she looks at the photograph she tells Nikhil that she collided with the same girl a minute ago. She says if she meets her again she’ll ask her why she left such a nice guy and Nikhil says she shouldn’t as he can’t carry the burden of his past anymore.

