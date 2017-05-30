Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th May full episode written update: Aliya goes to meet Adi in jail

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th May full episode written update: Ishita explains what happened inside. Raman fights but Ishita calms her down. She instead proposes to go and meet Adi. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th May full episode written update: Ishita explains what happened inside. Raman fights but Ishita calms her down. She instead proposes to go and meet Adi.

Ishita saves Ruhi from the embarrassment of getting black paint all over her face. She alleges the women from Mahila Samiti to think twice before tormenting a girl child, considering they’re from the same women, too. They want to attain justice for Roshni, who was forcefully married to their son. Ishita says that the marriage has been wisely annulled and nobody treated Roshni badly, instead she was happy and treated like family. She asks them to be rational and not believe in hearsay.

Raman and Aliya arrive. Aliya takes Ruhi inside. Raman ridicules the behaviour of the representatives of the NGO working for women. She warns them that he could sue them for their behaviour but he still respects women so he won’t take such an arrogant step.

Ishita has put Ruhi to sleep and Mihika praises her for raising her daughters so strongly. Aliya has been handling the whole situation so well. Meanwhile, Ruhi wakes up from a nightmare when they try to calm her down. Raman enters and receives call from Romi saying that he’s going to meet a potential lawyer for Adi’s case. Raman asks him to wait and leaves to accompany him. Ruhi convinces Ishimaa to accompany her father, as he won’t handle the situation wisely. Ishita is overwhelmed by her behaviour and leaves.

Pranav scolds the women from Mahila Samiti for failing in their task even after their advance payment. His partner tells him that he need not worry as Adi is in the jail and nobody can take him out.

Ishita pesters Raman to stay outside while she takes the lawyer to Jiju. She explains that he could burst and escalate a critical situation. He debates but understands himself and lets them go. Ishita explains that situation to the lawyer and the past situation. She asks to see the annulment papers that he had filed but the lawyer refuses to do anything like that. He blames Aditya for lying about the whole situation and he’s got nothing to do with him. They request him to undertake inspite of the pressure he’s handling. He labels Aditya for being a fraud and everybody knows the truth.

Ishita comes out and explains what happened inside. Raman fights but Ishita calms her down. She instead proposes to go and meet Aditya. Aditya comes out and gets to know that he isn’t allowed on bail, he panics. Ishita consoles him by saying that they’ll do anything to prove him right. They ask Aditya to think hard about any alibi witness, who could help. He tells them about a man who had come in for help at the time, in the lawyer’s office.

But he has no contact with him but Ishita leaves the room for a solution. She goes to the media for sending a message. She talks about their situation which is getting worse day by day and tells that one alibi witness to come forward. Alia goes back from the dining table out of worries. Mihika says that nobody is ready to help them in Delhi, but proposes if someone from Chennai can help them. She goes to call her friend who will surely help them in their fight.

Alia’s grandmother comes and asks her if she wants to meet Aditya. She tells her that she can go and meet Aditya right away as she has talked to Chennai’s chief officer. Alia goes to the police station to meet Aditya and takes food for him. He is shocked to see her finally.

