Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th March 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi comes drunk to the product launch

The episode starts with reporters and the guests praising Ruhi. Ishita asks Adi about Ruhi. Adi says she will be coming and introduces their business partner Vaibhav to Ishita. Ishita is nervous but Mihika says that things are going smoothly. She asks Ishita to be ready for the speech. Ishita gets a message from Raman, he has also sent her pointers for speech. Ishita smiles. Adi tells reporters that it’s team work and everyone is responsible for its success. Mani also comes to the party with Aaliya. He praises Adi in front of the reporters. He says that he is very proud of him and he is happy that Adi is going to marry his daughter. Adi smiles. There, Ishita is worried for Ruhi, she says to Mihika that she’s late.

Ruhi is sitting in the office and drinking wine. She thinks that Adi loved her like his little sister, he always protected her, but why he removed her name from the card. She is so badly hurt that she decides to fight for her rights. She says that she will give more importance to the power and status against relations. She will not keep quiet, she will take the appreciation of the project.

Adi is clicking pictures with his office’s young trainees. Aaliya gets jealous and says that Adi is openly flirting. Adi smiles and starts romancing with Aaliya. Aaliya says if he loves her so much then why her name is not on the card. Adi takes the card and writes her name. Adi gets worried when he doesn’t find Ruhi’s name in it. He immediately calls the printer to the venue. Ishita is being called to the stage to share her views on the occasion of the product launch. There, Adi meets the printer and scolds him over his carelessness in the printing of cards. The printer explains that only three cards got misprinted. The rest of the cards have Ruhi’s name.

Ishita starts her speech with the name of Raman. She says that if Raman was here, he would have been proud of his kids. Ishita says that she is also happy to see both her kids progressing and contributing to the family business She also talks about the unity of Adi and Ruhi. She says it is very necessary and her kids believe in growing together. Both her kids are like her hands. Ruhi enters the party in a drunken state. She asks Ishita do you really feel like this. Seeing Ruhi’s condition, Ishita and her whole family get shocked. They come forward to hold her, but Ruhi has some other plans. She walks to the stage and starts complaining. She says that the right hand works better than the left hand. And, she is the right hand for her parents and for the company.

Adi bhaiya is the left hand. Adi also comes to the stage to handle Ruhi, he asks her to come down and not embarrass Ishimaa. Ruhi taunts him and says that his own brother is insecure and jealous of her. She complains that Adi tried to take the credit of all her hard work. She is the one who is responsible for this product launch, but Adi is trying to stay in the limelight. Ishita is upset.

