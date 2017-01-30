Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Raman fails to get Ruhi out of jail

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita promises Ruhi that she will get her out from the remand home in 24 hours. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30th January 2017 full episode written update: Ishita promises Ruhi that she will get her out from the remand home in 24 hours.

The remand home gets alarmed after realising that one prisoner is missing. The security guard tells the warden and Abhishek that the last truck, which left the premises was the donation material truck. Abhishek takes the truck number and drives towards it.

Raman is taking Ruhi in the truck. He is sitting in the car talking to Romi that he is very happy as their job is done. Just then, Abhishek comes and stops Raman on the way. He tells Raman that he is trying to stop the truck, which is behind Raman. Also, that he is looking for a missing prisoner of the remand home. Raman shows his ignorance, but he gets worried. Abhishek stops the truck and asks the driver to open his truck and let him check. Raman comes outside and tries to stop Abhishek. Out of nervousness, he grabs Abhishek’s gun and points it towards him. He asks Abhishek to let the truck go. Abhishek feels weird about why Raman is saving the truck driver. Ishita comes from behind and takes the gun in her hand. Raman shouts and threatens all of them. Raman and Ishita get into an argument. Abhishek opens all the boxes and Raman gets shocked to find Nidhi inside instead of Ruhi.

Ishita tells Raman that she guessed about Raman’s plan when she was waiting for the minister’s permission outside the remand home. She tells that she saw Nidhi in the remand home at the same time. She has been brought from central jail to the remand home to collect sweets and blanket. Ishita immediately called Abhishek as she felt something weird. Abhishek assured her that he will handle, but he also got shocked when he saw Raghav going inside with the donation material. He told Ishita that Raghav is under the police radar as he used to help prisoners in breaking the jail. Ishita tells Raman that after hearing it, she joined all the threads and understood that Raman must be planning in ensure that Ruhi escapes with Raghav’s help. After that, Ishita and Abhishek planned to stop Raman.

Abhishek took Ishita inside the remand home and meet Ruhi. Ishita saw Ruhi getting into the box. She stopped Ruhi and promised her that she will get Ruhi out of the jail in 24 hours. Ruhi cried and told everything about Suhail. Ishita assured her that he cannot hurt them and they will defeat him soon. Ishita sent Ruhi inside the cell. There, Shagun purposely made Nidhi eat sweets that made her unconscious. Shagun then brought her in the store room where Ishita was waiting. Ishita and Shagun kept Nidhi into the same box in which Ruhi was planning to sit and escape.

Ishita tells everything to Raman. She says she also cares for her daughter, but she doesn’t want more trouble and most importantly won’t let Raman take an illegal route. Raman gets very angry. He asks why Ishita hampers his plan every time. He gets so furious that he tells Ishita that Ruhi is not her blood that is why she is not able to see Ruhi’s condition in the remand home. He tells her that she has easily detached herself from Ruhi and now he will not forgive her.. Ishita screams and asks Raman to stop since he has crossed all limits. She says that she will not prove herself again and again as a mother of Ruhi. She loves Ruhi and her other kids more than anybody. She challenges Raman that she will release Ruhi within 24 hours. Also, she will not let Ruhi follow a wrong path like her father. Abhishek, Shagun and Raman look on.

