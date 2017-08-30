Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 August 2017 full episode written update: Ruhi and Nikhil express their feelings to each other

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 August 2017 written update: Ishita tells Raman to grow up. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 30 August 2017 written update: Ishita tells Raman to grow up.

Ruhi takes Nikhil to the hospital and the doctor suggests for MRI scan. Nikhil says he is phobic and that he can’t go for it. Doctor

says they’ll inject him with anaesthesia. Nikhil is drugged and he holds Ruhi’s hand and says everyone he has loved ever has left him and asks her to not leave him ever. Ruhi asks the nurse if Nikhil is saying the truth and she tells her that generally people express what they feel when they are under anaesthesia like alcohol. Ruhi thinks this is why Nikhil was behaving awkwardly. Nurse tells Ruhi that due to anaesthesia Nikhil might need to stay in the hospital for the night and asks her to get things he would need.

Ruhi comes home where Raman is preparing salad and asks her where is she taking his shaving kit and Ruhi tells him about Nikhil. Ruhi asks him what he is doing and he says Ishita was making Punjabi dishes for Mr Garewal so he thought of helping with the salad. Ruhi asks him if love always needs to be expressed and Raman says it’s not always required as you’ll always have the feeling with you.

Raman goes to show the salad to Ishita at Madhu’s house and she asks where did he order it from. Raman says he made it himself. Shravan comes there and Ishita hugs him and tells Madhu that he need not attend the extra class. Shravan says that’s great and says he’ll now return Aadi’s books. Shravan brings the books and on the top of it is the novel Raman gave to Bala. After Shravan leaves, Ishita tells Madhu what kind of books is Shravan into and this isn’t his age to read such books, Madhu says this is the reason he spends so much time in his room. Raman tries to explain to them but Ishita doesn’t listen.

Raman brings Ishita out and tries to tell her but she doesn’t let him speak and asks him to talk to Shravan. Shravan comes to Raman’s room and asks if he has called him while Ishita is still standing at the door. Raman says he wanted to talk about voting age and drinking age and Ishita comes in with the book and asks Shravan about the book. Raman takes the book and says it’s his. Ishita asks Shravan to leave. And Raman then tells her that he got that book for Bala who kept it in Shravan’s room when she came there. Ishita asks him to grow up.

Nikhil gets conscious and asks Ruhi where is the nurse and what is she doing there. Ruhi says he was not conscious so she thought of staying and asks him why is he behaving awkwardly. She tells him that she knows that he loves her but Nikhil denies, Ruhi then says she has proof and finds something on her phone. Nikhil takes the phone and says he’ll delete whatever it is and finds nothing there. Ruhi says, exactly, there is nothing and she just wanted to see how he reacts. Ruhi says she won’t force him to express his feelings but she won’t keep hers within and says she loves him and says that even she has had a heartbreak and this is common between them.

Next, we see Mr Garewal with Bhalla family and says to Raman that now he know why Riya enjoys coming here this much as they have such a living family. Ishita says even Riya is very nice but she misses her family as her mom is busy and her dad too. Mr Garewal gets furious and says he is such a bad man.

There Ruhi says to Nikhil that love for her is when she can share her feelings with the other person freely and not all those stars and moon. When Ruhi is about to leave Nikhil says he can’t promise of stars and moon but he can promise that he won’t ever hurt her.

