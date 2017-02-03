Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 February 2017 full episode written update: Raman tries to woo Ishita

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is in no mood to forgive Raman. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 February 2017 full episode written update: Ishita is in no mood to forgive Raman.

Ishita, her daughters and Mr. Bhalla are shifting to Ishita’s mother’s place. Raman is confident that he will convince Ishita soon and everything will get back to normal. Pihu is upset. Ruhi tries to cheer up Pihu but she says that she doesn’t like separation. Ruhi says that they have no plans to live a whole life here, they will soon go back to their house.

Raman complains of toothache and screams. He tells Romi that when Ishita will see him in pain, she will forget everything. She loves Raman so much that she will run to see him. They do the drama so that someone will go to Ishita’s house and inform her. The servant goes to her and tells her about Raman’s toothache. Ishita gives her the medicine and the bill. Raman’s plan fails, he is surprised to see the bill with the medicine. He tells Romi that he has to plan something big to woo Ishita. Just then, Abhishek calls Raman and says that his fiancé wants to meet them. Raman plans to take the advantage of the situation, he invites Abhishek and his fiancé to a dinner party. Now he goes to invite Ishita and says that he just want to return the favour to Abhishek so he invited him from Ishita’s side too without taking her permission. Ishita hesitates, Raman says then he will cancel it. At last Ishita agrees. Raman is planning to remind Ishita about the good time they spent together at the dinner party.

Shagun and Aalia are coming to meet Pihu, suddenly Shagun feels giddiness so Aaliya takes her to the doctor. Vishwa comforts Mr. Bhalla at his house, he says that he respects Mr. Bhalla’s gesture that he is supporting Ishita when everybody is standing against her. Madhavi has also left her house, she will now stay with Toshi.

The next scene is in the restaurant where Abhishek and her fiancé meet Raman and Ishita. She is very excited to meet Ishita, she asks Ishita about her love life. Ishita tries to avoid the conversation, but for a change Raman expresses his emotions for Ishita openly in front of Abhishek and his fiancé. Ishita says that nothing has changed in Raman, he still gets angry at his wife. Raman says but he loves Ishita more than anything, he tries hard to convince Ishita. But Ishita is really upset this time, she keeps on commenting about the disadvantages of getting married to an immature person. Abhishek senses some problem going on between Raman and Ishita. To impress Ishita, Raman reads a diary which he says that he was maintaining from the past, in which he used to write about his feelings and about the romantic moments he spent with Ishita. Raman reads few romantic lines with full emotions. Abhsihek’s fiancé becomes so impressed that she thinks Raman and Ishita are the most romantic and ideal couple. Ishita smirks and snatches Raman’s diary. There is nothing written in the dairy, Ishita shows the blank pages to them and says this is what she was telling them. Raman only says various things but he doesn’t feel it. She says that they are not an ideal couple and their marriage is not at all working.

