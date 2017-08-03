Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 August 2017 full episode written update: Shagun sees Ruhi when she is hypnotised

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ishita that he will save Aadi from that murderer. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 August 2017 full episode written update: Raman tells Ishita that he will save Aadi from that murderer.

Serial continues where Aadi was telling about that night when Mani got murdered. Ruhi tells the whole truth now, that she had seen Mani with some women before he got murdered and she went to Mani’s house to tell Shagun about that and also to ask Mani how could he do this to Shagun. How can he be with some other woman? When she was going to tell Shagun about all that, Mani held her and tried to stop her, and in self defence she picked a knife and tried to escape from there, when Mani slapped her and pushed her away which hurt her head and she fainted. When she woke up, she saw Mani lying on the floor. She was scared and tried removing her fingerprints from the knife, which then Aadi misunderstood as Ruhi killing Mani.

They tell Ishita that Mani’s watchmen saw Ruhi and Aadi leaving Mani’s house and this is the reason Aadi gave money to that watchmen to shut him up. There Raman thought that Aadi had killed Mani and this is the reason he is protecting Aadi. Ishita tells them not to tell anyone about this and that they have to protect raman also. Ishita asks Raman why he has taken all the blame on himself and if he is trying to protect Aadi. She then tells the whole truth to Raman that Ruhi and Aadi both are innocent.

Raman tells Ishita that he will save Aadi from that murderer. There Shagun thanks Ishita for saving her life and asks her about Raman. Where is he and says that Ashok told her something wrong about Raman. Ishita tells her that Ashok is not a right person for her. Meanwhile Ishita gets a call from Shagun’s doctor and she takes Shagun to hypnotherapist. Shagun asks Ishita why they are going to hypnotherapist and Ishita says that it’ll make her mind stable and will also release stress from her mind. In Shagun’s hypnotherapy session Shagun saw Ruhi and suddenly she shouts words “leave me”, “murder”, “photo” and “phone”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd